Glass-ionomer Cement Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 6.50% to 2027

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Glass-ionomer Cement market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Glass-ionomer Cement market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market is valued approximately USD 99.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Glass ionomer is primarily used as a cement in the field of dentistry due to its biocompatible nature.

These glass-ionomer cements are based on the reaction of silicate glass-power and polyacrylic acid, an ionomer. Also, the dentists make sure to follow the manufacturer’s direction of each type of cement in terms of mixing, using the correct ratio and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. Presently, considerable efforts have been made by the glass ionomer cement manufacturers to improve the mechanical properties of traditional glass ionomer. As a result, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Growing interest in the application of bioactive materials along with the increase in focus on dental esthetics would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As glass ionomer cement is widely preferred as a restorative material for anterior restorations owing to its biological characteristics and favorable esthetic. Thus, the demand for glass ionomer cement would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, availability of cost-effective substitutes is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Shofu Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Medicinos linija, UAB

Voco GmbH

GC Corporation

KaVo Kerr

Prime Dental Manufacturing, Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

The regional analysis of global Glass-ionomer Cement market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increase in focus on dental esthetics. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Restorative Cements

Luting Cement

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

