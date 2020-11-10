Glass Packaging Market Size, Share Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Growth Rate, Forecast to 2025

The Glass Packaging Market Report Added by Market Study Report, LLC, enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

The Global Glass Packaging Market, valued at USD 50.25 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand for safe and healthier packaging, increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, and rising environmental concerns. Additionally, increasing demand of food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry will drive the Glass Packaging market value in the near future.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Amcor ltd., Verallia, Ardagh group, Owens-Illinois, Bormioli Rocco, HNGIL, Heinz-glas, Piramal glass, Vetropak and Vidrala.

Among the Glass Type of the Glass Packaging market (Type-I, Type-II and type-III), Type-II has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Glass Packaging in Food and beverage will keep increasing in future.

Among the end-user in the Glass Packaging market (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical and others), Alcoholic Beverages has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing consumption of beer in countries will drive market.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Alcoholic beverages and food and beverages is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

However, the market for glass packaging will witness dramatic fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of production facilities, restrictions in the movement of finished products and economic slowdown.

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Global Glass Packaging Market at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2616833?utm_source=illadelink.com-Ram

