Global AC power supplies market to amass substantial gains by 2026

Global AC Power Supplies Market Research Report offers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, regional hierarchy, applications, competitive scenario, and product types over the forecast period.

As per credible estimates, global AC power supplies market is presumed to expand significantly by the year 2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with rising demand for electricity are driving the AC power supplies market growth. AC generators are inexpensive, less complicated, and help generate electrical energy at low voltage. This helps to transmit electricity at long distances. These factors along with high investment on renovation of distribution networks are further aiding the market expansion.

Technological advancements and rising adoption of consumer electronics and appliances has increased dependency on electricity. Moreover, there has been an upsurge in adopting HVAC systems across commercial as well as residential sector, which in turn is stimulating the industry outlook. AC generators, however, develop large quantities of waste in the form of heat and produce loud noise while operation which may hinder the market growth.

Speaking of the product landscape, the AC power supplies market is bifurcated into above 30kVA and 0-30kVA segments. The above 30kVA segment of AC power supplies market is presumed to expand significantly during the forecast period. This type of AC power supply generator requires low maintenance and operating cost, and offers durability, reliability and has longer shelf life. Moreover, they can operate on heavy loads for longer durations as compared to their counterpart. Thus, rising adoption of above 30kVA AC power supplies in industrial and manufacturing sector are contributing towards the popularity of the product across the globe. However, this type of generator develops more noise as compared to 0-30kVA AC generators. Additionally, AC power generator of above 30kVA also emit large volumes of exhaust fumes which can have adverse effects on humans which is projected to impede the market growth in the upcoming years.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the AC power supplies market is classified into manufacturing tests, power industry, research & design, and aerospace & military applications. The manufacturing tests application of AC power supplies is poised to acquire commendable growth in the forthcoming years. Rapid expansion of manufacturing industry along with technological advancements pertaining to manufacturing processes has surged the adoption of AC power supplies, thereby favoring the market outlook.

On the other hand, AC power supplies market from aerospace & military applications segment will observe substantial gains in the subsequent years. AC power supplies and converters are widely used in defense and military sector since they are reliable, cheap, and efficient to use. Adding to this, various governments are collaborating with key industry players to develop cutting-edge AC power solutions which can withstand and operate during harsh environmental conditions. Thus, advancements in technology in tandem with surging defense expenditure will bolster product demand from this application.

Considering the geographical landscape, the AC power supplies market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific AC power supplies industry will witness substantial growth through 2026. Rapid industrialization along with booming electronics & semiconductor industry are facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, rising government initiatives for electrification of rural areas are augmenting the regional demand for AC power supplies.

The prominent companies operating in the AC power supplies market are Behlman Electronics, Ainuo Instrument, Matsusada Precision, Ametek, B&K Precision Corp., Preen (AC Power Corp.), Munk GmbH, Keysight Tech, Kikusui Electronics, Chroma Systems Solutions, and Pacific Power Source.

