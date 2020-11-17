Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Size 2019 | Industry Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
The Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market report evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market depending on the industry’s financial and non-financial impact.
The aesthetic laser and energy device is used for the treatment of sun damage skin, wrinkles and unwanted lesions. It is also used for treating acne and removing tattoos. Increasing incidences of skin damage and rapidly changing lifestyle are additionally propelling the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market.
This research report categorizes the global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device in these regions.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Hologic (Cynosure)
Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical)
Lumenis
Syneron Medical
Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers)
Cutera
Radiancy Inc
Lutronic
Fotona
Quanta System
Sincoheren
Aerolase
Energist Medical Group
SCITON
HONKON
Miracle Laser
Global Skin Dermatologist (GSD)
Merz Aesthetics
Market size by Product
Laser Devices
Light Therapy Devices
Radiofrequency Devices
Ultrasound Devices
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Cosmetic Centers
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Laser Devices
1.4.3 Light Therapy Devices
1.4.4 Radiofrequency Devices
1.4.5 Ultrasound Devices
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics
1.5.4 Cosmetic Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Size
2.1.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Product
4.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Product
4.3 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Countries
6.1.1 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Product
6.3 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Product
7.3 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Product
9.3 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hologic (Cynosure)
11.1.1 Hologic (Cynosure) Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Hologic (Cynosure) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Hologic (Cynosure) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.1.5 Hologic (Cynosure) Recent Development
11.2 Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical)
11.2.1 Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.2.5 Bausch Health Companies (Solta Medical) Recent Development
11.3 Lumenis
11.3.1 Lumenis Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Lumenis Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Lumenis Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.3.5 Lumenis Recent Development
11.4 Syneron Medical
11.4.1 Syneron Medical Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Syneron Medical Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Syneron Medical Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.4.5 Syneron Medical Recent Development
11.5 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers)
11.5.1 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers) Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers) Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.5.5 Fosun Pharmaceutical (Alma Lasers) Recent Development
11.6 Cutera
11.6.1 Cutera Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Cutera Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Cutera Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.6.5 Cutera Recent Development
11.7 Radiancy Inc
11.7.1 Radiancy Inc Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Radiancy Inc Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Radiancy Inc Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.7.5 Radiancy Inc Recent Development
11.8 Lutronic
11.8.1 Lutronic Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Lutronic Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Lutronic Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.8.5 Lutronic Recent Development
11.9 Fotona
11.9.1 Fotona Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Fotona Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Fotona Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.9.5 Fotona Recent Development
11.10 Quanta System
11.10.1 Quanta System Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Quanta System Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Quanta System Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Products Offered
11.10.5 Quanta System Recent Development
11.11 Sincoheren
11.12 Aerolase
11.13 Energist Medical Group
11.14 SCITON
11.15 HONKON
11.16 Miracle Laser
11.17 Global Skin Dermatologist (GSD)
11.18 Merz Aesthetics
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Forecast
12.5 Europe Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Device Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
