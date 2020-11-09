Global Aluminum Oxide Ceramics Market to Expand Substantially by 2026

The aluminum oxide ceramics market report provides a detailed analysis of potential drivers, competitive landscape, regional contribution, product spectrum, and application segmentation.

According to credible estimates, the global aluminum oxide ceramics market is presumed to expand significantly by the year 2026. Growing manufacturing sector along with rapid expansion of industrial sector are major factors driving the aluminum oxide ceramics market growth. Aluminum oxide ceramics offer lightweight, corrosion resistance, strength, and durability properties. Thus, rising adoption of the product in various industries such as industrial applications, gem industry, electrical and electronics industry, military, protective equipment, and medical industry are further aiding the market expansion.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2477479/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Aluminum oxide is not only food compatible but also has moderate thermal conductivity and high mechanical strength. The product is extensively used to produce ballistic protection wear owing to its lightweight properties. Moreover, since aluminum oxide ceramics are highly corrosion resistant, they are used for friction disc applications as well as for developing automobile brakes, which in turn is stimulating the industry outlook. However, the product is available at relatively high costs as compared to steel products and hence may hinder the market growth.

As per product type, the aluminum oxide ceramics market is classified into fine-grained varieties and coarse varieties segments. The fine-grained segment is poised to amass commendable gains in the forthcoming years. Fine grained types of aluminum oxide ceramics are widely used in applications such as production of aerated concrete, refractory, thermite, rocket and missile fuel, fingerprint powder, metallic silver pigment, pyrotechnic, and cosmetic colorant, thereby facilitating the business scenario. However, this product type has a high explosion risk during production, which may inhibit the segmental growth.

Based on the application spectrum, the aluminum oxide ceramics market is categorized into friction discs, bulletproof vests, dental braces, thermometer outer coverage, inside furnace holders, electric sensors, coffee machine grinder discs, sealing rings, and others. The aluminum oxide ceramics market from inside furnace holders application is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The product offers high thermal conductivity and hence is widely used in inside furnace holders in metallurgy industries, therefore fueling the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, electric sensors applications of aluminum oxide ceramics will witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The product is an exceptional electrical conductor and hence is largely used in electric sensors. Growing demand for consumer electronics are propelling the segmental growth. Also, sealing rings application segment is presumed to expand considerably by the year 2026. Aluminum oxide ceramics offer high strength, durability and lightweight properties, thus rising adoption of aluminum for manufacturing sealing rings are favoring the market outlook. Meanwhile, coffee machine grinder discs applications of aluminum oxide ceramics is predicted to grow during the estimated timeframe owing to rising consumption of coffee.

Request a discount on standard prices of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2477479/

Considering the geographical landscape, the aluminum oxide ceramics market is divided to regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific aluminum oxide ceramics industry is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and growing electronics and semiconductor industries are contributing towards the popularity of the product across the region.

The prominent companies operating in the aluminum oxide ceramics market are UNIPRETEC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., CoorsTek, Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials, Ortech Inc., CeramTec, SCHOTT AG, Corning Inc., Vesuvius Plc., Saint-Gobain, and Refractron. These key industry players are developing innovative products in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/aluminum-oxide-ceramics-market

Related Report:

Zero Waste Packaging Market Research Report 2020 to 2026

Electromagnetic Absorbers Market Insights, Trends & Growth Outlook to 2026

Anti-static Clean Gloves Market Research Report 2025

Urea Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis Report by 2025

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog