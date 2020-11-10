Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% through 2025

As per credible estimates, the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market accounted for USD 930.1 million in 2019 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 4.8%, hence reaching a valuation of USD 1120.8 million by the year 2025. Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices are minimally invasive diagnostic systems that are used to analyze electrocardiographic and arrhythmia abnormality. Growing occurrence of cardiovascular and arrhythmia disorders coupled with growing elderly population are major factors driving the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market growth. These devices are also used to detect suspected abnormalities especially when the patient remains asymptomatic. Thus, increasing awareness pertaining to advantages of early diagnosis and cost-effective and efficiency properties of cardiac monitoring devices are fostering the product demand across the globe.

Rising adoption of the product to identify T wave alternans, late potentials, abnormal heart rates, and ventricular arrhythmias are further aiding the market expansion. Advancements in technology have resulted in the development of cardiac monitoring devices which can record and measure heart activities for up to four weeks. This factor coupled with favorable federal reforms which promote early diagnosis to reduce mortality rate are also stimulating the industry outlook.

Favorable reimbursement policies regarding the use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices owing to its minimally invasive properties are facilitating the business scenario. However, high costs and complexities associated with such devices may inhibit the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market growth.

Speaking of product landscape, the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is bifurcated into mobile cardiac telemetry, event monitors, Holter monitors, and others. According to estimates, the mobile cardiac telemetry segment is expected to register consistent growth during the estimated timeframe. This type of product is a wearable monitor that automatically identifies, detects, and transfers abnormal heart rhythm data for up to thirty days. This factor in tandem with shifting preferences towards using portable medical devices and homecare devices will augment the product demand across the globe. However, complexity involved in using the device as well as patient inconvenience may hamper the market outlook.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is categorized into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and others. Estimates claim that the hospital applications will witness continuous growth in the subsequent years. Factors such as increased hospitalization owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and favorable government regulations which promote use of patient monitoring devices are fueling the segmental growth. Surging investments towards development of advanced healthcare infrastructure are also positively influencing the revenue from hospitals application.

Considering the geographical landscape, the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is divided into Europe, Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Europe ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices industry is presumed to expand significantly in the forthcoming years. Rising adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle has amplified the occurrence rate of arrhythmia and cardiovascular disorders. This factor in tandem with high concentration of key industry players in the region is augmenting the demand for cardiac monitoring systems across Europe.

The prominent companies operating in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Hill-Rom, Spacelabs Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, Bio Telemetry, iRhythm, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medicomp, Schiller, and Medicalgorithmics.

