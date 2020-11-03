Global Animal Parasiticides Market Growth Share – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

The Animal Parasiticides Market Added by Market Study Report, LLC, enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market valued at USD 9220.5 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing moderate growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about animal healthcare worldwide. Besides, escalating number of livestock animals for the purpose of food production in emerging economies is leading to a rising demand of animal healthcare products, which also drives the growth of the global animal parasiticides market. An increase in the animal healthcare expenditure for animal welfare to improve the health of livestock animals is further fuelling the overall animal parasiticides market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of companion animals in the developed economies also anticipated to positively influence the animal parasiticides market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development and recent industry developments. The companies analysed in the report include Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Perrigo and Vetoquinol Global

Among the Product Type segment in the Animal Parasiticides market (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides and Endectocides), Ectoparasiticides are expected to show high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of ectoparasiticides for the treatment of insect infestation in animals and growing investment in the development of new veterinary products that will elevate the growth of the market. Some of the major oral chewable ectoparasiticides tablets to control ticks and fleas in the companion animals are NexGard, Bravecto and Simparica.

Based on Animal Type (Farm Animals and Companion Animals), Farm Animals dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to rising demand of animal food and growing concern for quality in meat and other animal products. Furthermore, increasing consumption of animal by-products and growing investment in animal healthcare expenditure will augment the market growth. The factors driving the growth of the segment are rising demand of animal food products, greater concerns of parasite control in these animals, and the growing population of farm animals.

Based on Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores), Pharmacies and Drug Stores dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to the growing concerns on health and wellness of companion and livestock drive the market growth for pharmacies segment. Also, rising disposable income of individuals and the technological advancement in the diagnostic instruments in veterinary care to cater health of their pets will augment industry growth during the forecast period.

The Europe market is estimated to be the leading market for animal parasiticides during the forecast period with Germany being the leading country in the region followed by France, United Kingdom and Italy. Growing expenditure on healthcare of animal and increasing adoption of pet animals are the factors responsible for growth of Europe Animal Parasiticides market. Nominal approval regulations and easy availability of the products in the region owing to the presence of major animal health companies in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic that emanated from China and spread across the world will have major implications on the animal health and parasiticides market. This is because of the complete lockdown, stagnated economies and restrictions in movement of non-essential goods.

