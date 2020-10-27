Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Business Growth Tactics, Future Strategies, Competitive Outlook and Forecast 2027||Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice

App-enabled patient portals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

The insights provided in App-Enabled Patient Portals market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. The information and market insights covered in the report assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. With the precise and high-tech information, about healthcare IT industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through a persuasive App-Enabled Patient Portals business report.

The major players covered in the app-enabled patient portals market report are Accenture., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), Kareo, Inc., vCita, Inc., AlayaCare., Connexin Software, Inc., The Diary Corporation, Cooey., among other domestic and global players.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Drivers & Restraints:

Surging adoption of patient portals solutions among users, increasing demand of EHR solutions, rising popularity of portals among geriatric population are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the app-enabled patient portals market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, increasing research activities will further create more opportunities for the growth of app-enabled patient portals market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Security concern and data breaching, high investment for set up of patient portal are acting as a market restraint for the growth of app-enabled patient portals during the above mentioned forecast period. On the other hand, increasing problem of health literacy will act as biggest challenge in the growth of the market.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size

App-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

App-enabled patient portals market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies, others.

Based on application, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into data management, appointment, bill payment, e-check-in and others.

