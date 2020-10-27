Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Outlook 2020-2027||Analysis By Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech, Mathys, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Some of the major players operating in the, the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are LARS (Corin Group), Neoligaments (Xiros), Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech, Mathys, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex, Depuy Orthopedics, Inc., DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global, Integra LifeSciences, Intelligent Implant Systems, Internal Fixation Systems, Medtronic, Merlot OrthopediX, Orthofix, Osteomed, Rigid FX Corporation, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Suspension Orthopaedic Solutions, Synthes, Tornier, Inc, TriMed, Inc., Vilex, Wright Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

The market is segmented on the basis of application, implants, material and geography.

Based on applications the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, spine injuries and hip injuries.

Based on implants the market is segmented into silastic-rod implant, carbon-fiber implant and marlex mesh.

Based on the material the market is segmented into carbon, carbon & polyester, Leeds-Keio polyester, Dacron, bovine glutaraldehyde-fixed xenograft and gore-tex polytetrafluoroethylene.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, , South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Government is taking many initiatives to enhance the awareness of artificial tendons and ligaments which will drive the market growth. There is also increase in the research activities of tendons and ligaments which will also affect the market.

Advancement in the surgical procedures will enhance the adoption of synthetic tendons will also accelerate the market demand. Rising awareness about the advantages of artificial tendons & ligaments and increasing risk related to the orthobiologics are the factors which will affect the growth of the artificial tendons and ligaments market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

On the other hand, high cost of the artificial tendons & ligaments and unfavourable reimbursement policies are some of the factors hampering the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

