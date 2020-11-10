Global Artificial Zeolite Market to amass USD 4033 million by 2025

Booming petrochemical industry, coupled with increasing use of petrochemical derivatives across various applications is stimulating the demand for artificial zeolites. The product is used as a catalyst for fluid cracking and petroleum hydrocracking due its superior adsorbing capability. As compared to natural zeolites, artificial zeolites have superior physical and chemical properties making them a preferred choice across a wide plethora of end-user industries, hence boosting the market growth.

According to credible sources, the global artificial zeolite market is projected to exhibit a strong CAGR during 2020-2025 and is estimated to accrue USD 4033.9 million by the year 2025. Zeolites are microporous aluminosilicate minerals majorly used as commercial adsorbents and catalysts. Increasing adoption of the product across myriad applications including petroleum refining, petrochemical, nuclear, and biogas production will propel the market size over the analysis period.

On the contrary, high production cost, logistic challenges, and expensive transportation are some of the key factors dissuading artificial zeolite market growth.

Speaking of the type, the industry has been segmented into artificial zeolite adsorbent, artificial zeolite catalyst, artificial zeolite detergent, and others. Artificial zeolite detergent market segment is anticipated to register momentous growth over the forecast timeline. The segment growth can be affixed to increasing demand for laundry detergent from the ever-growing population in tandem with government initiatives to ban the use of phosphates in detergents.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the market is classified into petrochemicals, petroleum refining, natural gas, air separation, refrigerants, and others. The refrigerants segment is expected to show substantial growth during the study period, owing to the use of product as an alternative to cooling gases in refrigeration systems. These systems reduce energy consumption and are eco-friendly as CO2 use is completely ruled out. Using zeolites as refrigerants lowers the maintenance cost of refrigerators significantly, as they have longer lifespan. These factors, along with growing environmental awareness are impelling the segmental growth.

Considering the regional outlook, global artificial zeolite market is divided into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with key emphasis on countries such as U.K, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Italy, Russia, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, India, Korea, China, and Japan. North America artificial zeolite market is expected to hold significant revenue share over 2020-2025, due to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Well-established pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and chemical industries across the region are further enhancing the demand for artificial zeolites in North America.

The prominent players of global artificial zeolite market include Pingxiang Xintao, CECA (Arkema), UOP (Honeywell), CWK, Zeochem AG, Clariant, Zeolites & Allied Products, BASF, Tosoh Corporation, KNT Group, Grace, Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical, Zhengzhou Snow, Luoyang Jianlong Chemical, Anhui Mingmei Minchem, Shanghai Hengye, Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve, Zhongbao Molecular Sieve, Fulong New Materials, Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve, Sinopec, Haixin Chemical, JGC C&C, Luqiang New Material, Johnson Matthey (Interact), and Albemarle.

