Global Automotive Advanced Emergency Braking System Market 2019 Growth Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends and Key Players Outlook to 2025  

The automotive industry is one of the major contributors to environmental pollution, which induced various governing bodies across the world to introduce regulations that demand the reduction of vehicle emissions. As a result, several OEMs and tier-1 suppliers have started investing in developing electronic systems such as? Anti-lock braking, Electronic stability control, and several other driver assistance systems that not only enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions but also enhances vehicle safety by improving the braking force. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles also results in the adoption of several electronic components, which will, in turn, propel the market?s growth prospects.

Automobiles of toady boast of more electronics than mechanical parts and components with an average hatchback consisting of over 35%-40% electronic components in 2015 and we expect this to rise to over 60% by 2020. With rapid acceleration in technological development, the automotive braking industry is experiencing a gradual shift from mechanical to hydraulic braking, which is now rapidly shifting to electronically-controlled braking systems.

The braking system forms a fundamental part of the vehicle along with the engine, powertrain, and vehicle body. Started as a mechanical device in the vehicle, the system aids in slowing or stopping the vehicle by means of friction. Since the invention of commercially viable automobiles in the late 1920s, technological advances have evolved the vehicle into a much safer, comfortable, and eco-friendly experience.

Vehicles have now become more than just a means of transportation. Innovations and developments have made vehicles more powerful and intelligent with the rapid adoption of electronics that can self-learn to adapt with real-time driving situations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

ZF-TRW

Autoliv

Mobileye

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Initiative

Passive

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

