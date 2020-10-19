Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Size to Surpass USD 295.2 billion by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, report on Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market explores the essential factors of Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

The worldwide Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market is anticipated to reach over USD 295.2 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by The marker research report. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Growth Factors:

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing average age of vehicles majorly drives the automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market growth. The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, especially form the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, and use of advanced technology for fabrication of auto parts boosts the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of proper maintenance and repair of vehicles, which supports market growth. Other factors driving market growth include greater need for long distance travel, technological advancements in telematics technologies, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market in the coming years.

Leading Players studied in this report:

Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, 3M Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, and Federal-Mogul Corporation.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Research Report 2018-2026

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Overview

Chapter 2 Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Forecast

