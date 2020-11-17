Global Barcode Printers Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

In recent times, barcode printers market has been witnessing rapid expansion owing to the cutting-edge products being unveiled by prominent industry players and their consistent adoption of strategic growth tactics. Citing an instance of the latest product innovation, Printronix Auto ID Inc., one of the global leaders partaking in industrial barcode printing industry, has launched a high-performance thermal barcode printer, the T6000. Equipped with advanced features such as an enhanced print speed of 14 inches per second, an interactive screen which lowers downtime, postscript and pdf support for complex labelling requirements, and improved RFID capabilities, this product is indeed revolutionary.

It would also be imperative to state that this latest thermal barcode printer seamlessly integrates with any network infrastructure with plug and play facility and comes with unique online data validation process which assists in producing barcodes that eliminate exorbitant compliance fees. Such dynamic and encouraging technological advancements in product development are set to favorably influence the growth prospects of barcode printers market in the upcoming years. According to research analysts, the global barcode printers market stood at USD 2.4 billion in 2017.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/147

Mobile barcode printers are extensively utilized in retail businesses to issue authentic receipts as well as invoices. They are also used to print barcodes for the identification of individuals and patients in hospitals. Considering their ease of use and operation in numerous field-based applications, the demand for mobile printers is likely to soar in the next few years.

For instance, BluPrints, a leading printer designing firm, unveiled its next-generation mobile label printer series in December 2019. The product is specially articulated for rapidly emerging automation in supply chain management in India.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Barcode Printers Market. They are as follows:

Airtrack, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon, Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Cognitive TPG LLC, Dascom (Holdings) Limited, Godex International Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Kroy LLC, Labeltac, Linx Printing Technologies Ltd (Linx), Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Primera Technology, Inc., Printek L.L.C, Printronix, LLC, Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Tharo Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Zebra Technologies Corporation

Asia Pacific barcode printers market is projected to amass significant revenues in the coming years with increasing government support for the manufacturing sector as well as growth in urbanization. This has resulted in rising healthcare expenditures and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

Technological transformations, severe government legislations, and magnifying focus on patient safety are some of the factors enhancing the demand and consumption of the barcode printers across the region.

Global providers of barcode printers are keen on enhancing their product efficiency, affordability, and quality to sustain market competition. For instance, Bixolon Europe GmbH, a global printer manufacturing company, in September 2020, introduced XD5-40t, a 4-inch, thermal transfer desktop label printer. The device is configured on a clamshell design and incorporates diverse features in barcode and labeling applications across the transport and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/147

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Barcode Printers Market, By Product

4.1 Barcode printers share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Industrial

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Desktop

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4 Mobile

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 Barcode Printers Market, By Technology

5.1 Barcode printers share by technology, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Thermal Transfer

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3 Direct Thermal

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4 Laser

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5 Impact

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6 Ink-Jet

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 Barcode Printers Market, By Resolution

6.1 Barcode printers share by resolution, 2016 & 2024

6.2 Below 300 dpi

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.3 Between 301 & 600 dpi

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.4 Above 601 dpi

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/barcode-printers-market-size

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com