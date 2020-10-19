Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 8.92 billion at 34.5% CAGR by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2026.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Overview:

CAR-T Cell Therapy market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2020-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2020 to 2026 according to a new study published by The marker research report.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report:

Bluebird Bio (US), Celgene Corporation (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Cellectis (France), Servier Laboratories (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), Mereck KGaA (Germany), Amgen Inc. (US), Intellia Therapeutics (US), Novartis International AG (Swiss), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Celyad (Belgium), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Noile-Immune Biotech (Japan), Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Johnson & Johnson (US), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (US) among others.

This Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market research report also presents discussion on import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures, as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (USD millions) and gross margin by region, including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

– To classify and forecast Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market based on region, and product.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

The marker research report has segmented the CAR-T Cell Therapy market report on the basis of Target Antigens, Indications.

CAR-T Cell Target Antigens Outlook

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

Others (MUC16, L1CAM, ROR1, EGFRvIII, PSCA, NKR-2, IL13R?2, LewisY)

CAR-T Cell Indication Outlook

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Others

