Global Cell Line Development Market Size, Share to record 13.40% CAGR through 2027 – Industry News

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Cell Line Development Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Cell Line Development Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Cell Line Development Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Cell Line Development market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

Global Cell Line Development Market is valued approximately USD 4.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.40 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The cell line is an established cell culture where the cell multiply in apt growth medium and space. The cell lines provide stepwise alternations in the physiology, structure and genetic makeup of the cells. Cell line development requires the discovery of single cell-derived clones that produce high and consistent levels of the target therapeutic protein.

Cell lines are one of the chief tools used in research for studying the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells , the biochemistry and normal physiology of cells, drug screening and development and large scale manufacturing of biological compounds. The application for cell lines includes research, bioproduction and diagnostics drives the market growth. Also, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and patent expiration of blockbuster biologics are expected to drive the cell line development industry over the forecast period.

Further, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer is likely to increase the demand for accurate and cost-effective treatment options which is expected to render a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rising vaccine production and growing demand for biosimilars foster the market growth. As in September 2020, Slentim launched a new workflow for single cell cloning of stem cells. the combination of Solentium’s VIPS instrument and new MatriClone Matrix demonstrates a 4 to 5- fold improvement in cloingcloning efficiency. While in the Same month, Octapharma announced to have selected Genedata’s Selector as its Central computational platform to streamline genomics- based cell line development and cell culture optimization workflow. However, High capital cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, high investments in R&D presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Cell Line Development market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large base of biopharmaceutical companies and research and academic institutes in the region along with swelling research programs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly improving health care facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Line Development market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Selexis SA

European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC)

Corning, Inc

WuXi AppTec, Inc

Sartorious AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Media

Reagents

By Type:

Primary Cell Lines

Continuous Cell Lines

Hybridomas

Recombinant Cell Lines

By Application:

Bioproduction

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative medicine

Toxicity Testing

Research

Drug Discovery

