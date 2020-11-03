Global Collaborative Robot Market |Segment, Trends and Forecasts by 2026 | Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robot

Collaborative Robot market report provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides in detail information about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. All this information, facts, and statistics lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. This Collaborative Robot market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Collaborative Robot Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The Collaborative Robot market report is the latest comprehensive analysis file that assists the reader to build powerful commercial enterprise techniques and various market elements for the recognition of Collaborative Robot marketplace. The report is a synopsis of the markets new trends and how the market is going to be in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The record gives vital insights on every market phase in phrases of market size evaluation for Collaborative Robot across the exceptional regions. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MABI ROBOTIC AG, Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq, OMRON Corporation among others.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ABB, Universal Robots A/S, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics, Inc.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Collaborative Robot market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Collaborative Robot market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Component (Hardware and Software),

Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping),

Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding),

Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg),

Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others),

End User (Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others),

Global Collaborative Robot Market Dynamics:

Product Launch

In October 2018, Shanghai Comau (China) released its e.DO robot in China. e.DO is an educational robot which is designed to help students learn STEM and vale education subjects and explore the robotics world in an innovative way. This product launch by the company brought an innovation with goodwill in the robotics industry.

In June 2018, ABB launched single-arm YuMi collaborative robot IRB 14050 which is agile in nature and can be used in any environmental condition and it is compact and light in weight and supports mounting. It is particularly designed to meet the needs of flexible production for small parts assembly processes in the fields of consumer goods and consumer electronics.

In November 2017, Kawasaki launched the robot system for reproduction of movements of expert engineers using remote collaboration, named as Successor. This new device enables the remote collaboration which will boost the growth of robotization in the fields where it has been difficult to be implemented, such as non-mass produced products industries.

