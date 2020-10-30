Global Connected Device Analytics Market Set to Witness 23% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Connected Device Analytics Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Global Connected Device Analytics Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Connected Device Analytics Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Connected Device Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 11.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Connected device analytics is the platform that provides data to organization based on IoT or web-connected devices, including information about the device, technical errors, network, its working status, and other custom properties. It manages the security data, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, asset management, energy management, etc. that further helps in connecting devices to find errors and operate properly. The increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of work from home initiative, growing adoption of smart payment technologies and business need to build digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Connected Device Analytics Market segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

Security and Emergency Management

Sales and Customer Management

Remote Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

Inventory Management

Energy Management

Building Automation

Others

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Others

Major Companies in this report:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

PTC Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Adobe Inc.

Teradata Corporation

