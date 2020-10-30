Global Connected Device Analytics Market Set to Witness 23% CAGR by 2027
Selbyville, Delaware, Global Connected Device Analytics Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Global Connected Device Analytics Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Connected Device Analytics Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.
Global Connected Device Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 11.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Connected device analytics is the platform that provides data to organization based on IoT or web-connected devices, including information about the device, technical errors, network, its working status, and other custom properties. It manages the security data, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, asset management, energy management, etc. that further helps in connecting devices to find errors and operate properly. The increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of work from home initiative, growing adoption of smart payment technologies and business need to build digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Global Connected Device Analytics Market segmentation:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
Deployment Mode:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Application:
Security and Emergency Management
Sales and Customer Management
Remote Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management
Inventory Management
Energy Management
Building Automation
Others
By Vertical:
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Retail and eCommerce
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Defense
Others
Major Companies in this report:
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
PTC Inc.
Amazon Web Services
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Google LLC
Adobe Inc.
Teradata Corporation
