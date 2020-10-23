Global Customer Information System Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, report on Global Customer Information System Market explores the essential factors of Customer Information System industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

The customer information system (CIS) market will observe substantial growth over the coming years due to rising smart city initiatives, increasing demand for utilities worldwide, and emerging new technologies. Today, CIS and utility billing business process needs are growing in order to better meet the requirements of utility customers. It is an essential component of the M2C (meter to cash) value chain for electric utilities and other industries providing metered delivery of commodities like natural gas, electricity, and water. Customer information system further helps reduce the cost to serve and make way for an assortment of payment systems that are customer friendly.

New customer information system technology is helping utilities support new marketing initiatives, enhance systems operations, provide flexible billing of various services and commodities, leverage internet & e-commerce, and efficiently gather and manage customer information.

Major Objectives Covered in The Report:

Investigation and analysis of the Global Customer Information System Market according to key regions / countries, product type and application, historical data and forecast to 2026.

Understand the structure of the Global Customer Information System Market by identifying the different subsegments.

Focuses on key players worldwide to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next few years.

Analysis of the market about individual growth trends, prospects and their contribution to the overall market.

Exchange of information on the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Projecting the size of Global Customer Information System Market’s sub-markets in relation to key regions (together with their respective key countries).

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

Detailed segmentation of the Global Customer Information System Market:

Customer Information System (CIS) market is segmented in terms of component, deployment model, application, and regional landscape.

In terms of component, the overall CIS market is bifurcated into solution and service. The service segment is further classified into support & maintenance, consulting, and implementation. The support & maintenance segment will witness a CAGR of over 10% over the forthcoming timeframe owing to growing need for maintenance and management of CIS systems.

From a regional frame of reference, in 2019, Latin America CIS market held over 12% market share due to increasing consumption of utilities in the region. Middle East & Africa CIS market will witness a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast time period due to rising digitalization in the utilities sector and evolving smart cities landscape. With new projects in the utility sector, the CIS market in the region is likely to witness growth in the coming years.

