Global Digital Lending Platform Market Set to Expand and Reach USD 17 billion by 2025

Digital Lending Platform market is projected to surpass USD 17 billion by 2025. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand among financial institutions, such as banks and NBFCs, to reduce the risk of frauds and NPAs. The growing digitization and rapid cloud adoption across financial institutions are proliferating the market growth.

The integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, blockchain, and advanced analytics, with the digital lending platform secures and quickens loan processing, approval, and disbursal. The rising internet penetration coupled with the proliferation of smartphones across the globe supports the growing use of the digital lending platform to avail loan. Financial institutions deploying these advanced technologies are focusing on specific use cases to improve the cost and functioning of core infrastructure.

The proliferation of smartphones & tablets is supporting digitization across the globe. This helps financial firms to reach out to a wider audience to push their lending products through short advertisement or notification on smartphones & tablets. The emergence of technological advancements, such as e-signature, biometrics, and cloud platforms, to store digital documents has made the digital lending process faster, hassle-free, and cost-efficient.

Major players in the digital lending platform market are focusing on various business growth strategies such as strategic alliances and developing innovative digital lending solutions. Strategic alliances enable them to widen their existing portfolio and increase their geographical reach. For instance, in April 2019, Xiaomi partnered with KreditBee to offer loans to MIUI users in India above the age of 18. The credit amount ranges from USD 14.53 (INR 1,000) to USD 1,453.10 (INR 100,000).

By Component

Solution [Loan Origination System (LOS), Loan Management System, Risk & Compliance Management System, Point of Sale (PoS) Systems, Lending Analytics, Collection & Recovery System], Service [Support & Maintenance, Design & Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting]

By Deployment Model

On-Premise, Cloud

By Business Model

Customer Driven, Staff Driven

By Product

Personal Loan, Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Mortgage Loan

By Application

Banks & NBFCs, Credit Unions, Fintech Companies, P2P lenders

