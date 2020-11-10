Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Growth, Players, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market will register a 16.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2262.3 million by 2025, from $ 1237.2 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

23andMe

IntelliGenetics

MyHeritage

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

LabCorp

DNA Diagnostics Center

Quest Diagnostics

Invitae

Gene By Gene

Xcode

Anglia DNA Services

Color Genomics

Ambry Genetics

Pathway Genomics

EasyDNA

Canadian DNA Services

Centrillion Technology

Living DNA

African Ancestry

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

DNA Services of America

Genetic Health

Shuwen Health Sciences

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

DNA Family Check

23 Mofang

The geographical analysis provides a different assessment of the factors supporting these regions, the favorable regulatory policies and the impact of the policy framework. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Segmentation by type:

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

Segmentation by application:

Online

Offline

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market In-Depth Analysis

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2020-2025, this study provides the Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

