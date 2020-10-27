Global Display Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

Global display market is expected to tread along a profitable roadmap in the ensuing years. The emerging markets for touch sensors, controllers, and software drivers for enhancing display & touchscreen experience are highly impacting the industry’s end-use landscape. The retail sector, in this backdrop, aptly exemplify the phenomenal growth of display market.

The NFC-enabled terminals, Digital POS displays, smart ATMs, and Kiosks are some of the prominent display market products that have profoundly emerged as the most preferred mediums to engage with customers. Companies partaking in display market are in turn going the whole nine yards to bring new range of products that match with the ever-changing customer preferences.

Escalating demand for smart devices like intelligent interactive kiosks, NFC-enabled POS systems and smart ATMs has led to a swelling need for advanced displays lately. Over the past decade, developing countries have registered active deployment of smart ATMs owing to the necessity for enhanced banking services such as cash deposit and fund transfers. This growing requirement for smart ATMs is expected to fuel the demand for advanced display screens in coming years. Moreover, observing these factors, a study conducted suggests that the display market is likely to register US $20 billion by 2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2418

Falling prices of electronic components has led to a decrease in manufacturing cost of smart devices. Reduced costs is encouraging end users to spend more on consumer products that are integrated with advanced displays. Meanwhile, in the manufacturing sector, POS and ATM developers are trying to cut the total ownership cost of their products by adopting low-cost components without negotiating on product quality.

This declining cost on raw materials is expected to accelerate growth opportunities for device manufacturing. Moreover, these trends project that the display market could accrue considerably growth over the forecasted period.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Display Market. They are as follows:

M Company, Advantech Co. Ltd., Aplus Display Technology Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Displax, S.A., Epson America, Inc., Fametech Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Ingenico Group, Legacy, Inc., Ls Retail Ehf, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Groupe Nexio, Inc., Partner Tech Corp., Pax Technology, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC, Visiontek Products, LLC, Zytronic PLC

Asia Pacific display market has shown tremendous growth potential and is anticipated to record substantial proceeds over the forecasted timeframe. Increased presence of display manufacturers have helped raise cost-competitiveness among industry players. The region is also actively deploying POS terminals, kiosks and ATMs on a large scale which would benefit its population and display market tremendously.

According to reports, the display industry is exceedingly becoming competitive with the presence of a large number of active global partakers. Competition between companies is manly across product parameters like cost, quality, and technology. Moreover, in a bid to gain an edge over rivals, companies are developing new product and services. For instance, 3M has reportedly developed multi-touch PCAP (projected capacitive) displays that offers ultra-fast response.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2418

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Display Market, By Application

4.1. Global display market share by application, 2016 & 2024

4.2. ATM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1. 7” display

4.2.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2. 8” display

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3. 10” display

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4. Above 10” display

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1. 700 x 340 pixels

4.2.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2. 800 x 600 pixels

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3. Others

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. POS

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1. 10” display

4.3.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2. 12” display

4.3.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3. 15” display

4.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4. 17” display

4.3.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5. 19” display

4.3.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6. 20” display

4.3.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2. 1366 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3. 1280 x 800 pixels

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Kiosk

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1. 15” – 17” display

4.4.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2. 17” – 32” display

4.4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3. 32” – 65” display

4.4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4. Above 65”

4.4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2. 1280 x 1024 pixels

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3. 1920 x 1080 pixels

4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/display-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com