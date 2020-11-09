Global Dry cooling systems market share to take substantial leap by 2026

Global dry cooling systems market is presumed to register significant growth through 2026 owing to rising demand for air cooled condensers.

According to the credible estimates, the global dry cooling systems market is slated to gain escalated revenues by the year 2026. Rising government focus towards the adoption of green technologies, along with global water crisis is favoring the growth of the global dry cooling systems market. This system is basically a heat exchanger which uses natural air as the cooling medium to extract heat from the fluid media. Dry cooling systems eliminate the issue of humid plume while significantly reducing the water consumption.

Strict federal policies pertaining to the water footprint of industries, coupled with easy authorization as compared to wet cooling systems is encouraging the industrialists to deploy dry cooling systems, hence fueling the market growth. However, since dry cooling system use air as cooling medium, the heat transfer coefficient is less, so fan is required to ensure larger flow of air for cooling. High electricity consumption, low efficiency, and hefty installation cost are reported to hamper the growth of dry cooling systems market.

Speaking of the product terrain, the global dry cooling systems market is divided into air cooled heat exchangers and air cooled condensers. As per the sources, the latter segment is estimated to grow modestly over the forecast period, owing to their easy installation. The maintenance cost is low as the equipment is not affected by the thermal and chemical pollution of the cooling liquid. Air cooled condensers do not require chemical treatment system and fire protection. Moreover, the flexibility of operating the system at any plant location as it does not require external water supply is stimulating the segmental share.

Moving on to the application spectrum, the market is classified into engineering & metallurgy, chemical industry, energy industry, and other applications. The global dry cooling systems market from chemical industry applications is projected to witness decent growth in the upcoming years, on account of the ability of these systems to handle high heat loads with infrequent maintenance requirement.

Elaborating on the regional landscape, Brazil, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Russia, Italy, U.K., France, Germany, Canada, and U.S. are the key contributors of the global dry cooling systems market. North America market is expected to gain considerable traction over the analysis timeframe, owing to increasing adoption of air cooled condensers across various industries. Rising demand for energy is aiding the growth of energy industry, which in turn is prompting the adoption of dry cooling systems. This factor coupled with increasing focus towards reducing water consumption is driving the North America market growth. The air cooled condensers have less environmental impact compared to water cooled condenser because of the elimination of exterior water supply helping in substantial water saving.

Some of the prominent players of the global dry cooling systems market are Longhua Energy-Saving, Lanpec, Tianrui, Shuangliang, BLCT, Shouhang, HAC, Holtec, Hamon, EVAPCO, SPX, and Enexio. The market behemoths are undertaking strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance system features and to expand their geographical footprint, revenue stake, and market position.

