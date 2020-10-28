Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share, Strategic growth opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2026||Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dry eye syndrome market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome market are Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novaliq Gmbh, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., Cipla Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Horus Pharma, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visufarma, Hubrx and others.

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

By Product Type

(Tear stimulators, Artificial tears, Secretagogue, Others),

Dosage Type

(Liquid, Semi-solid, Others),

Drug Class

(Lubricating Agent, Cholinergics, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Infectives, Anti-Allergics, Others),

Dose

(Unit dose, Multi-dose),

Medication Type

( Prescription (Rx) Drugs, Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs),

Container Type

(Unit-Dose Vials, Bottles, Tubes),

Packaging Type

(Plastic, Aluminium, Glass),

Type

(Brands, Generics),

End Users

(Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

· Increasing prevalence of dry eye diseases

· Changing geographical trends to drive the market

Restraints:

· Stringent regulatory proces

· Unmet medical needs

Opportunity:

· Emerging market presents significant opportunities

Challenge:

· Increasing number of players

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Appendix

