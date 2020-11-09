Global E-Bike Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players-Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Pedego Electric Bikes, MERIDA BIKES., Trek Bicycle Corporation

Global e-bike is expected to rise to an estimated value of 42.03 billion by 2026 witnessing a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising fuel prices, rising urbanisation, growing traffic congestion, and government regulations.Global E-Bike Market By Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acids, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, All In One Wheel Kit, Others), Product Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle on Demand),), End Use (City/Urban, Trekking, Cargo, Racing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

E-Bike market research report is a in-depth investigation report which centers around developing business sector drifts and gives noteworthy bits of knowledge to enable organizations to recognize new openings and create successful procedures to streamline their market positions. This report centers on the Automotive industry in worldwide market, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report portrays the market dependency on makers, locales, type and application.

Prominent Market Players: E-Bike Market Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA., Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Pedego Electric Bikes, MERIDA BIKES., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, SHIMANO INC., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.,Ltd., Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., and Prodeco Technologies, LLC amongst others.

“Product definition” E-bike or electric bikes are those bicycles, bikes or scooters that are fitted with an electric motor that provides propulsion for gaining momentum. They are not run by diesel, petrol or CNG, but are run by chargeable batteries, which have varied watts depending upon their configuration. E-bikes provide motor assistance to bikers while pedalling, thereby are easier to ride. They do not emit any harmful gases, nor do they use extinct diesel, and petrol to run, therefore they are largely promoted by government to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Uber acquired the business of e-bikes start-up, Jump. With this acquisition by Uber, the leading ride hailing company, Uber aims to provide not only car cabs but also e-motor travels to its users, to ensure convenience, ease of infrastructure, affordability and relief from traffic congestions. With this acquisition, Uber would increase the supply and production of e-bikes, and would expand e-bike services across the globe.

In November 2018, Ford acquired the dockless e-scooter start up, Spin. With this acquisition, Ford plans to expand its product line in the electronic motors market, and not only be the key leader in cars, but also move on to motorcycles and bikes. Ford would distribute and expand the electronic motors to distinct parts of the world, including the large metropolitan cities and mid-sized cities. With this acquisition, the demand for e-motors would rise exponentially in the forecasted period.

Market Drivers:

Rising petrol and fuel costs drives the growth of electronic motors

Rising initiatives taken by the government to promote environmental friendly bikes with no carbon emission accelerates the growth of this market

Rapid pace of urbanisation and growth in the automobile sector drives the growth

Growing traffic congestion raises the demand for pedal assistant bikes, which are easy and simple to drive

Changing lifestyles of consumers towards the use of e-bikes for fitness and adventurous activities raises the demand for e-bikes

Growing awareness amongst consumers towards eco-friendly and efficient products

Growing health conscious consumers and adoption of health lifestyles by people also accelerates the growth of e-bikes

Demand for e-bikes by tourists as a self-driving vehicle

Global E-Bike Market: Segment Analysis

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium-Ion Polymer

Lead Acids

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sealed Lead Acid

Others

By Motor Type/ Conversion Kit

Hub Motor

Mid Drive Electric

All In One Wheel Kit

Others

By Product Type

Pedal Assist Mode

Pedelecs

Small E-Bikes

Throttle Mode/ Power on Demand

Speed E-Bikes

By End Use

City/Urban

Trekking

Cargo

Racing

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

