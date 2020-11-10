Global Edge Protection System Market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% through 2025

According to credible estimates, the global edge protection system market was worth USD 397 million in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, hence reaching USD 505.4 million by the year 2025. Rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with rising concerns regarding worker safety are major factors driving the edge protection system market growth. The product sales have gained considerable traction on account of low-cost, durability, strength as well as easy installation & maintenance properties. The increasing demand for safe work environment owing to the introduction of strict labor safety regulations across the globe are fostering the demand for edge protection systems.

Also, numerous market majors are focusing on developing innovative edge protection solutions to comply with the stringent federal policies. Thus, technological advancements are further aiding the market expansion. Various governments across the globe are investing heavily on expanding the construction and industrial sector. This factor in tandem with rapid commercialization is stimulating the industry outlook. Additionally, growing tourism sector and emergence of new tourists locations in tandem with surging investments by private and public entities in infrastructural development are favoring the edge protection market outlook.

Based on the product landscape, the edge protection system market is categorized into concrete edge protection system, timber edge protection system, and steel edge protection system. The timber edge protection system market is presumed to expand significantly in the subsequent years, primarily due to the low cost and aesthetic appeal properties of this product variant. However, increasing awareness regarding environmental conservation may hinder the market growth.

On the other hand, concrete edge protection system market will witness robust CAGR by the year 2025. This type of product offers superior durability, strength, and resistance to chemical and corrosion, which in turn is aiding global popularity. However, complex installation procedures and high costs associated with the concrete based product may inhibit the market growth.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the edge protection system market is classified into industrial, infrastructure, and commercial construction segments. The industrial application of edge protection systems is predicted to acquire commendable profits in the ensuing years. Falls are the most common factor behind workplace injuries. Thus, rapid industrialization and shifting focus towards worker safety are fueling the segmental growth. On the other hand, edge protection system market in infrastructure application segment will observe lucrative growth owing to surging investments towards infrastructural development across the globe.

Considering the geographical landscape, the edge protection system market is divided into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. The edge protection market in Asia-Pacific and in Middle East & Africa is set to amass substantial gains by the year 2025. Growing industrial and manufacturing sector in tandem with rapid urbanization and emergence of skyscrapers and high rise structures are augmenting the product demand across the two regions.

The prominent companies operating in the edge protection system market are Integrity Worldwide, Ischebeck Titan Ltd., J-SAFE, TLC Group, Billington, ULMA, Rapid-EPS, KGUARD International, Doka, SafetyRespect, PERI, Altrad Group, Honeywell (Combisafe), and BrandSafway.

