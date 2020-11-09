Global electromagnetic absorbers market to acquire substantial gains by 2026

Global electromagnetic absorbers market report provides an all-inclusive analysis of industry trends, product types, applications, regional contribution, and competitive scenario.

As per credible estimates, the global electromagnetic absorbers market is expected to register substantial growth from 2015 to 2026. Advancements in wireless and 5G technology are fostering the demand for electromagnetic absorbers which in turn is driving the market growth. Electromagnetic absorbers offer additional miniaturization, broader adaptability, and enhanced efficiency properties and hence are extensively used in emitters, spatial light modulators, sensors, wireless communication, infrared camouflage, and thermophotovoltaics applications, thereby facilitating the business scenario.

Burgeoning levels of electromagnetic waves owing to rapid expansion and rising adoption of wireless technology are further aiding the market expansion. High exposure to electromagnetic waves has adverse effects on human body and thus increasing awareness pertaining to advantages of the product are stimulating the industry outlook.

The product provides stealth functions to military vehicles in order to avoid radar detection. Thus, increasing usage of electromagnetic absorbers in fighters, tanks, and navy vessels are also contributing towards the popularity of the product across the globe. However, these products have complex installation processes and are available at relatively high costs, which is slated to inhibit the market growth in the approaching years.

Based on product landscape, the electromagnetic absorbers market is classified into ferrite absorber, polypropylene absorber, and others segment. Ferrite absorbers are majorly used in anechoic chambers since they are durable and highly resistant to chemicals, humidity, and fire. Additionally, ferrite absorber tiles can be shaped and installed in various designs and thus, favoring the market outlook. However, high cost associated with ferrite absorbers and complex installation process may negatively impact the market growth.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the electromagnetic absorbers market is categorized into anechoic chamber and military applications. The anechoic chamber are presumed to gain significant momentum during the estimated timeframe. These chambers are used to assess electronic equipment that emit electromagnetic or acoustic waves. Anechoic chambers are widely used to test speakers, antennas, wireless devices as well aircraft navigation systems. Moreover, these chambers are also used in music industry to reduce the external noises. Thus, aforementioned factors are augmenting the demand for electromagnetic absorbers across anechoic chamber applications.

As per the regional landscape, the electromagnetic absorbers market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific electromagnetic absorbers industry will observe substantial gains by the year 2026, claim credible reports. Rising development of 5G spectrum in tandem with flourishing telecommunications sector are fostering the regional demand for electronic absorbers. Furthermore, growing demand for technologically advanced electromagnetic absorbers coupled with rising adoption of anechoic chambers for various applications are enhancing the business outlook.

The prominent companies operating in the electronic absorbers market are Riken Environmental Systems, HCA Corporation, Laird, TDK, Solianiemc, Siepel, Mitsubishi Materials, and MVG. These industry majors are investing in R&D activities in order to develop innovative electromagnetic absorbers to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

