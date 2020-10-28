Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Latest Trends to Boost Industry Growth 2020-2027||Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market are Oracle; Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems; Kayentis; Signant Health; ERT Clinical; Bioclinica; YPrime LLC; WIRB-Copernicus Group; Castor EDC among others.

Segmentation: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market

By Type

Web Hosted

License Enterprise

Cloud-Based

By Platform

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

By Geography

North America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers

In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs

Market Drivers

Increasing availability and preference for various wearable and handheld medical devices that can provide clinical information and assessment; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence and utilization of cloud-based service offerings is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising levels of innovations and technological advancements in the market for these solutions acts as a market driver

Enhanced need for maintaining better levels of security and quality of clinical trials and associated clinical data will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Large levels of financial costs associated with the deployment and utilization of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications in the integration and operations of these solutions due to the various regulatory presence of authorities across the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

