Global Electronic Logging Device Market Industry Growth Analysis with Focusing Key Players like Merchants Fleet; LeasePlan; Vector Informatik GmbH; MICHELIN; Racelogic; HEM Data Corporation

Global electronic logging device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.52 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Electronic logging device is hardware devices that are installed on the several types of commercial vehicles so that the data regarding the travelling route taken, distance travelled and time taken for travelling are recorded. This device helps in recording of the data regarding the engine and mobility of the vehicle through which a number of informed business decisions can take place regarding the maintenance of the vehicle, emissions of the vehicle efficiency and other major components.Global Electronic Logging Device Market By Product (AOBRD, ELD, HOS), Vehicle Type (LCV, Truck, Bus, Taxi/Cabs), Component (External Display, Telematics Unit, Others), Subscription Type (ELD Without Screen, ELD With Screen), Form Factor (Embedded, Integrated), Service (Entry-Level Services, Intermediate Services, High-End Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Electronic Logging Device Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data.Global Electronic Logging Device market report studies the CAGR value fluctuation for the Industry in 2020-2027. The Electronic Logging Device market analysis report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With the report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the highlighting factors of this Electronic Logging Device report. This market research report considers diverse markets at a global level in accord with the client’s requirements and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends in industry. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are CarrierWeb Group of Companies; Transflo a Pegasus TransTech Company; Stoneridge, Inc.; Teletrac Navman US Ltd; TomTom Telematics BV; WorkWave, LLC; Merchants Fleet; LeasePlan; Vector Informatik GmbH; MICHELIN; Racelogic; HEM Data Corporation; Danlaw Technologies India Limited and Influx Technology.

Global Electronic Logging Device Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the installation and usage of these devices from the U.S. and European region; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Demand for providing better efficiency of operations from the fleets is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of trucks availability in the “BRICS” countries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in demand of the services available from the logistics company requiring better supply chain management resulting in adoption of digital technologies and services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of adoption from fleet owners globally due to their assumptions regarding these systems as being unnecessary expenses; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Inadequate knowledge and information regarding the availability of these services in the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Complications associated with replacing paper-based logging system with these devices along with restrained adoption from the drivers of these vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Important Features of the Global Electronic Logging Device Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Pedigree Technologies; KeepTruckin, Inc.; EROAD; FleetUp; Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.; Gorilla Safety Fleet Management; Omnitracs; Trimble Inc.; Verizon; Drivewyze; LINXUP; InTouchGPS; Geotab Inc.; Fleet Complete; Blue Ink Technology; Wheels, Inc.; Donlen; ORBCOMM; Garmin Ltd.;

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Electronic Logging Device Market Segmentation:

By Product

Automatic On-Board Recording Device (AOBRD)

Electronic Logging Device (ELD)

Hours of Service (HOS)

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Bus

Taxi/Cabs

By Component

External Display

Telematics Unit

Others

By Subscription Type

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Without Screen One-Time Purchase Subscription

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) With Screen One-Time Purchase Subscription



By Form Factor

Embedded

Integrated

By Service

Entry-Level Services

Intermediate Services

High-End Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electronic Logging Device Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Electronic Logging Device market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Electronic Logging Device Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Electronic Logging Device Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Electronic Logging Device market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Electronic Logging Device Report:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Electronic Logging Device Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Electronic Logging Device Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Electronic Logging Device Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Electronic Logging Device industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Analytical Tools – The Electronic Logging Device Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

The 360-degree Electronic Logging Device overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent Electronic Logging Device market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in Electronic Logging Device Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the Electronic Logging Device

