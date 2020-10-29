Global Electrosurgery Market 2020 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Electrosurgery Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Electrosurgery Market report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. Market analysis and market segmentation has been conducted in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market information of Global Electrosurgery Market report not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

Electrosurgery Market By Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories, Argon and Smoke Management Systems), Type of Surgery (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery and Other Surgeries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Electrosurgery Market

Global electrosurgery market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological advances in electrosurgical tools and growing amount of medical, cosmetic and plastic surgeries. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global electrosurgery market are BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Prima Medical, XCELLANCE Medical Technologies, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Ethicon US, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Parkell, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC., Utah Medical Products, Inc., KLS Martin Group., Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Symmetry Surgical, CONMED Corporation., Hologic, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation and others.

Market Definition: Global Electrosurgery Market

Electrosurgery utilizes high-frequency electrical energy to cut bodies during operation with the highest precision and lowest oxygen sacrifice and tissue damage. It is used for the production of high-frequency electrical current electrosurgery generators. Electrosurgical interventions are used in a broad spectrum of medical areas, including urology, gynecology, gastroenterology, neurology, abdominal surgery, overall operation and others.

Market Drivers

Technological advances in electrosurgical tools is driving the growth of the market

Growing amount of medical, cosmetic and plastic surgery is propelling the growth of the market

Increased supply for minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the growth of the market

Growing number of facilities of ambulatory surgery is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Healthcare reform in the United States is hampering the growth of the market

Regular product recall is hindering the growth of the market

Complications affiliated with electronic processes is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Olympus introduced the release and approval of the ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator (ESG-150) at Digestive Disease Week 2019. The ESG-150 electrosurgery generator provides steady output control that automatically provides the smallest efficient adapted energy production, enabling doctors to obtain good outcomes in conventional GI and pulmonary endoscopic procedures. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In May 2018, Olympus announced the release and 510(k) confirmation of theESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. Olympus ‘ ESG-300 is the recent batch of electrosurgical systems intended solely for GI and pulmonary applications and involves all methods and environments needed by physicians performing sophisticated medicinal processes, many of which may involve argon plasma coagulation (APC). This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis:

Global electrosurgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics diagnostic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global electrosurgery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

