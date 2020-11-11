Global ELISA Tests Market Advanced Applications, Future Growth Till 2026||ZEUS Scientific, Inc., ALPCO, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA

ELISA tests market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 2529.97 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer, rising ageing population and technological advancements

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the ELISA tests market are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZEUS Scientific, Inc., ALPCO, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Inc., LOEWE Biochemica GmbH, Creative Diagnostics., Arigo biolaboratories Corp., ELISA Technologies, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Cell Technology., Arbor Assays, Eurofins Scientific and Biogenuix amongst others.

Potential of the report

To describe and forecast the ELISA Tests market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the ELISA Tests Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the ELISA Tests market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Profiles of key players and brands

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, BARD1 Life Sciences, would commercialise BARD1-Ovarian blood based ELISA test which is used for the early detection of ovarian cancer. This ELISA test would help diagnose the presence or absence of ovarian cancer in individuals prone to high risk, in order to initially monitor and cure the cancer. With this development, the ELISA testing market has broadened to diagnose a new set of cancer for women, i.e. ovarian cancer. With this discovery, which broadens the application of ELISA testing, the market would grow in the forecasted period.

In January 2018, Eagle Biosciences, Inc. launched a new assay, FGF23 ELISA kit assay which would be used for the detection of varied diseases and disorders including mineral bone disorder, chronic kidney disease, tumor induced osteomalacia and hyperphosphatemia. With this launch, ELISA test market is bound to grow in the forecasted period, due to the increased application of ELISA tests and its innovative launches.

Segmentation: Global ELISA Tests Market

By Test Type

Direct ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Multiple & Portable ELISA

Competitive ELISA

By Application

Immunology

Inflammation

Diagnostics

Vaccine Development

Toxicology

Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry

Transplantation

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Protein Quantitation

Other

By Technology

Chemiluminescent

Colorimetric

Fluorescent

By End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

