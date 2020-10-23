Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market report added by Market Study Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Due to COVID-19 Impact:

The enterprise mobility management market is projected to experience healthy growth over the forthcoming period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets. The enterprise mobility management is a collection of software, policies, tools, and processes that allow organizations to securely empower the employee usage of mobile devices as well as applications to access corporate data.

EMM solutions enables employees to be more productive at work since IT departments can give them the data and applications that the employees need to perform work related responsibilities on mobile devices. The enterprise mobility management software, through its inherent design, helps organizations with BYOD (bring your own device) environments to effectively manage a variety of different device types on its networks.

Market segmentation:

Based on component, the enterprise mobility management market is classified into software and service. The software component segment is further segmented into mobile content management, mobile security management, mobile application management, and mobile device management. The mobile application management segment will witness a CAGR of more than 15% over the forecast timeframe due to increasing demand for mobile applications.

These tools majorly deal with the installed apps rather than the device as a whole. MAM or mobile application management comprises of configuration, update, installation, as well as uninstallation of application on mobile phones. Mobile application management became popular with the increase of BYOD, since IT admins do not control or monitor personal applications which are installed on mobile devices.

The mobile content management segment will witness a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast timeframe due to growing data security concerns. The mobile content management tools confirm that the corporate data is retrieved through authorized devices and apps.

The service component segment is further categorized into professional services and managed services. Among these, the professional services witnessed a market share of over 60% in 2019 owing to the increased focus on in-house management of remote workforce.

In terms of application, the overall enterprise mobility management market is categorized into healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, automotive, BFSI, and retail. Among these, the BFSI application segment will witness a market share of over 10% over the forecast timeframe because of the growing cyberattacks on banking institutions across the globe.

