Global Fitness Equipment Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2026

The fitness equipment market, a pivotal sub-sphere of the global fitness sector – has been strongly reinforcing its stance in its parent industry ever since the advent of fitness gyms. Valued at $10 billion in 2017, fitness equipment market has been showcasing an exponential rate of growth primarily on account of the fact that the lifestyle of a modern-day human is increasingly becoming more and more sedentary.

The prevalence of this lifestyle coupled with the modern-day conveniences, where cheaply-priced fast-food is readily made available at the touch of a button, creates an extremely flourishing environment for cases of obesity as well as chronic diseases. This trend further propagates the inherent need to exercise and pursue fitness, augmenting fitness equipment industry trends.

Meanwhile, tech companies partnering with fitness equipment producers to integrate advanced fitness solutions in their upcoming products may fare product penetration. On that note, a research report, estimates that the global fitness equipment market may surpass a valuation of $15 billion through 2026.

Cardiovascular fitness machines have recorded high demand in recent years owing to their effectiveness over user health. Rise in cases of health issues owing to people’s sedentary lifestyle has prompted the use of cardiovascular equipment.

Exercise bikes can effectively boost muscle strength and help enhance the body’s cardio-respiratory capacity. Companies are launching different models of exercise bikes for indoor and outdoor use and are installed touch screen console for better user experience.

Taking December 2019 for instance, Nautilus launched its Bowflex indoor cycling bike that gives a connected fitness experience as well as an open platform to connect to the company’s app. Likewise, climbers are witnessing an upsurge demand as they help in muscle toning and weight loss.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Fitness Equipment Market. They are as follows:

Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Fitness EM, LLC, HOIST Fitness Systems, Icon Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A., Torque Fitness, True Fitness

Asia Pacific fitness equipment market is registering robust growth given to the mounting need for fitness equipment especially across countries like Japan and China. The region’s advanced electronics sector has effectively developed wearable fitness tracking devices that utilize advanced sensors.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Fitness Equipment Market, By Equipment

4.1. Key trends by equipment

4.2. Cardiovascular

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by equipment, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by end-use, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Strength training

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by equipment, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by end-use, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by end-use, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Fitness Equipment Market, By End-Use

5.1. Key trends by end-use

5.2. Home

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Health Clubs

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Offices

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Hotels

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

