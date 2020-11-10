Global Flooring Underlayment Market Size to accrue USD 1529.6 million by 2025

According to credible estimates, the global flooring underlayment market is anticipated to exceed USD 1529.6 million by 2025, while exhibiting a CAGR of 3 percent over 2020-2025. Rapid growth of the global real estate sector is anticipated to fuel global flooring underlayment market growth over the forecast period. Of late, flooring underlayment materials have been adopted across commercial as well as residential establishments. Commercial and residential construction has gained momentum on account of burgeoning urbanization, which is positively influencing the industry outlook.

Flooring underlayments play a pivotal role in protecting bare ﬂoors from external environmental elements. Moreover, underlayment materials offer better temperature insulation, provide a superior moisture barrier, and enhance the stability of floors. The surging awareness regarding the benefits of deploying underlayment materials is expected to drive the flooring underlayment market growth in the approaching years.

Based on the type, the flooring underlayment market is classified into polyethylene, cork, rubber, plywood, and CBU. Rubber underlayment has an exceptional sound-absorbing capacity as compared to other underlayment materials. Moreover, this material is optimal for a wide plethora of floorings.

Polyethylene flooring underlayment materials are essentially gaining traction across numerous applications of late. The product has a low density and offers expectational moisture resistance. Also, flooring underlayment manufacturers have launched innovative products to enhance their market share. For instance, DouFoam has launched premium polyethylene foam 2-in-1 flooring underlayment with enhanced moisture resistance properties.

Based on applications, the flooring underlayment market is projected to secure noteworthy revenues from hardwood flooring applications. Hardwood floors are prone to moisture damage and abrasive wear. Hence, underlayment materials are used under hardwood floors to protect woods from damage due to moisture. Moreover, these materials provide better sound insulation properties and ensure durability of such flooring. On this note, it is expected that the global flooring underlayment market may record lucrative revenues from the hardwood flooring application segment.

Regionally, the U.S flooring underlayment market is expected to record decent growth in the forthcoming time on account of growing demand from the construction industry. The region has world-class expertise in design, architecture, and engineering. Moreover, the strong presence of regional manufacturers is likely to support product demand over the forecast period.

The boom in construction sector is particularly witnessed across developed economies like the UK. As per British Property Federation (BPF), UK Commercial real estate sector contributes £101 billion to the UK’s economy every year. On this note, it could be likely that the flooring underlayment market may register lucrative growth opportunities from the UK.

US Gypsum, Swiss Krono, Schluter Systems, National Gypsum, Manton, MP Global, QEP, James Hardie, Custom Building, Pak-Lite, Sealed-Air, AcoustiCORK, and Pregis Corporation are currently at the forefront of the competitive landscape of flooring underlayment market.

