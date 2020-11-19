 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Global G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing health problems such as cardiovascular diseases, advancement in technology of cryotherapy equipment and high application in research and development for newer drugs.

Key Market Competitors: Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market ​​​​​​​

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market are QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, HD Biosciences Co. Ltd, Cisbio Bioassays, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BD, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Accure Pharma, Anchor Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., ADDEX THERAPEUTICS and others.

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market By Assay Type (Calcium Level Detection Assays, GTPγS Binding Assays, cGMP Assays, Reporter Gene Assays, Receptor Internalization Assay, cAMP Assays), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular System, Central Nervous System, Respiratory System, Immune System, Reproductive System, Oncology, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Utilization of the G protein-coupled receptors in modern pharmacology market for the discovery of various drugs related to as cardiovascular diseases; breast cancer etc. is defined as G protein-coupled receptors market. G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) also known by other name such as seven-(pass)-transmembrane domain receptors detect molecule outside the cell by the large protein family of receptors. It activates an internal signal transduction pathway for cell responses. Coupled with the G proteins, they are passed through cell membrane for seven times and therefore it is also known as seven-transmembrane receptors.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, FDA approval is received by the Amgen’s erenumab as the first G protein-coupled receptor-targeted antibody. Now they can also access the international market and increase their business.

In November 2016, G7 Therapeutics was acquired by the Heptares Therapeutics in a deal of €11M in order to develop therapy which can be directed to G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). From the acquisition Heptares Therapeutics aimed to rapidly generate stable GPCRs through G7’s technology.

Competitive Analysis:

Global G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing health problems such as cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer and respiratory disorders

High application in research and development for innovative drugs

Increase in the investment by the government for research and development of drug targets, biosensors, orphan drug receptors

Advancement in technology of cryotherapy equipment

Market Restraints

Cryogenic gases have cryogenic effects on health

Cryotherapy involves complex mechanisms

Stringent regulations and norms by the governmental bodies

Segmentation: Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market ​​​​​​​

By Assay Type

Calcium Level Detection Assays

GTPγS Binding Assays

cGMP Assays

Reporter Gene Assays

Receptor Internalization Assay

cAMP Assays

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular System

Central Nervous System

Respiratory System

Immune System

Reproductive System

Oncology

Others

