Global Gamma Knife Market Announces Rise in Industry Demand, Future prospects and Applications 2019-2026||ISOTREND spol. s r.o., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., American Shared Hospital Services, UT Health East Texas

Some of the major players operating in global gamma knife market are Elekta Ab (pub), Varian Medical Systems, Inc., American Radiosurgery Inc., ISOTREND spol. s r.o., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., American Shared Hospital Services, UT Health East Texas, Cybermed, Masep, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Brainlab, Accuray Incorporated, Blount Memorial Hospital and Hitachi America, Ltd among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of invasive surgery is driving the market growth

Government insurance plans are acting as a driver for this market

Rising prevalence of cancer and obesity among people is increasing the market growth

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology will boost the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High cost equipment’s will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Stringent regulation may restrict the growth of the market

Side effects and risks of treatment is also hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gamma Knife Market

By Disease Indication

Brain Metastasis

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

Cancer

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Movement Disorder

Malignant Tumors

Vascular Disorders

Ocular Diseases

Benign Tumors

Brain Tumors

Functional Disorders

Others Indications

ByAnatomy

Head

Neck

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

