Global Giardiasis Treatment Market Healthy Growth || Leading Players –Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Merck & Co., Inc

The major players covered in the global giardiasis treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Merck & Co., Inc, Alkem Labs Ltd, Cipla Inc among others.

Global Giardiasis Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Giardiasis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, drug type, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the giardiasis treatment market is segmented into amebicides, anthelmintic and others

Drug type segment for giardiasis treatment market is categorized into branded and generic

On the basis of end-users, the giardiasis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the giardiasis treatment market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Key Developments in the Market:

With new technology, researchers have discovered innovative ways of detecting G. lamblia cysts in water. Koydemir et al. (2015) created a cost-effective and field portable mobile-phone based fluorescence microscopy device designed to detect cysts in large volume water samples. The device even included a machine learning based cyst counting interface, and the entire measurement took less than an hour to test a sample with a volume of 10 ml.

Researchers have also generated interest in ultraviolet light (UV) radiation in regards to Giardia intestinalis, since UV light is a natural stressor to the parasite. Einarsson et al (2015) looked into this idea further and found that cysts had limited ability to repair UV-induced damage and in the future UV disinfection could be studied further to guarantee safe drinking water.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of waterborne disease.

Unhygienic water sources.

The increasing water pollution levels in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Lack of sanitation facilities in underdeveloped countries.

Increasing number of new born babies in developing countries and the growing incidences of giardiasis disease in developed regions.

The number of undiagnosed giardiasis disease is much higher than that of diagnosed giardiasis disease cases which is major restrain of this market.

Report potential

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Giardiasis Treatment ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Giardiasis Treatment market

