Global hand sanitizer market size, share to Generate USD 17.2 billion By 2026 – Industry News

According to the research report titled ‘Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam, Spray); By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, Supermarket and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026’ available with market Study Report LLC, global hand sanitizer market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 17.2 billion by the year 2026.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impelled the demand for hand sanitizers across the globe.

Moreover, favorable government regulations have mandated the use of the product owing to the rising prevalence of coronavirus. These factors along with increasing efforts towards the implementation of sanitization in various sectors are augmenting the growth of global hand sanitizer market share. In fact, the WHO (World Health Organization) has stated in its advisory the importance of using hand sanitizers as a precautionary measure against the novel Coronavirus.

For the record, sanitizers are categorized into non-alcohol-based and alcohol-based sanitizers, among which the latter is primarily associated with products such as gel-based as well as foam-based hand rubs. Therefore, escalating demand for alcohol-based sanitizers is further stimulating the global hand sanitizer market outlook.

Based on product type, the liquid hand sanitizer market segment is expected to grow significantly through 2026. Growing product popularity due to its capability to reduce risks of infectious diseases, increasing penetration in the healthcare sector, and surging demand amidst the surging COVID-19 pandemic are propelling the growth of the segment.

With regards to distribution channel, the e-commerce segment of global hand sanitizer industry is predicted to attain substantial expansion over the forecast period. On the other hand, the hospital pharmacies segment is also expected grow considerably through 2026, owing to rising adoption of alcohol-based sanitizers in the healthcare vertical in order to reduce the risk of contracting infectious diseases.

From a regional frame of reference, North America hand sanitizer market is predicted to showcase substantial growth throughout the analysis timeframe, primarily due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Alternatively, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as a major growth avenue for global hand sanitizer market over 2020-2026. Factors such as growing awareness towards the benefits of the product, escalating demand for hand rubs, and high concentration of product manufacturers are fostering the expansion of the regional market.

Leading organizations that define the worldwide hand sanitizer market trends are The Himalaya Drug Company, Zep Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Unilever plc, The Clorox Company, Skinvisible, Inc., Deb Group Ltd., SC Johnson & Son Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Medline Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chattem Inc., Byotrol plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., KAS Direct, LLC, Edgewell Personal Care, EO Products, Nice Pak Products Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., and 3M Company.

Question and Answers: Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Q1) Which factors are driving the growth of global hand sanitizer market?

Answer: Favorable government regulations mandating the use of the product, increasing efforts towards the implementation of sanitization in various sectors, and escalating demand for alcohol-based sanitizers in the healthcare vertical amidst the surging COVID-19 pandemic are augmenting the growth of global hand sanitizer market.

Q2) Why is Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry witnessing rapid expansion through 2026?

Answer: Factors such as growing awareness towards the benefits of the product, escalating demand for hand rubs, and high concentration of product manufacturers in the region are fostering the expansion of Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry over 2020-2026.

Q3) Which companies define the competitive landscape of global hand sanitizer market?

Answer: Key participants of global hand sanitizer market are Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chattem, Inc., Byotrol plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., KAS Direct, LLC, Edgewell Personal Care, EO Products, Nice Pak Products Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., and 3M Company among others.

