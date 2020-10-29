Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

Favorable government legislations encouraging production of power saving semiconductor devices will benefit high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market. High application potential of semiconductors in mobiles, smartphones, iPhones, cars, and DTV are expected to enhance the growth prospects of the industry over the coming years. As per esearch study “High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor industry size is forecast to hit USD 965 million by 2024.”

Today, industry players are laying more emphasis on developing processes to form hybrid thin inorganic-organic films with the desired features to reduce production costs, thereby stimulating the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors. High popularity of trailing edge devices supporting internet of things (IoT) technology and consumer electronics sector growth, is expected to fuel the industry trends over the coming seven years.

Emphasis on research and development has led to the development of sophisticated, high-purity precursors delivered in cylinders to meet up process requirements. This has broadened the scope for high growth rates and excellent step coverage. Seamless, cost-effective and rapid production of semiconductors requires a more complex 3D structure which in return is fueling demand for the high-k layer/vapor deposition process.

Mechanical, optical, dielectric, conductive, and chemical properties of hybrid organic or inorganic films are expected to stimulate the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market growth in the forthcoming years. Surging demand for various thin-film materials across industrial applications would lead towards technological advancement and innovation, which in return could support industry growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursor Market. They are as follows:

Adeka Corporation, AFC Hitech, AG Semiconductor Devices, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Colnatec, Praxair, Dynamic Network Factory Inc., DNF, Dow Chemical, JSR Corporation, Linde, NANMAT, OCI Materials, REC, Samsung Electronics, Soulbrain, Strem Chemicals Inc., Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc., Union Pacific Chemicals

Regionally, China high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market was accounted for over 35% of the overall APAC industry in 2015. This growth can be attributed to burgeoning demand for electronics products.

Taiwan is anticipated to have the largest customer base of semiconductor materials because of a large foundry semiconductor chip manufactures and advanced packaging.

Meanwhile, U.S. high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market surpassed USD 30 million in 2015. Complications in semiconductor manufacturing together with transition and scaling to 450 mm wafers processing would support the regional nanotechnology and microelectronics sector, which would generate lucrative opportunities for the regional market.

Key players operating in the industry are Adeka, Air Liquide, and UP Chemical, among others. Vertical integration and high research and development investment are the key growth strategies adopted by the companies to strengthen their market presence. Maintaining good profit margins and keeping up with competitive pricing are key concerns for the industry participants.

