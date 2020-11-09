Global home energy monitor market to exhibit a strong CAGR through 2026

Effective energy monitoring and cost saving benefit are the major factors driving the growth of home energy monitor market. These systems can monitor the total energy consumption with respect to emission levels and total cost incurred.

According to reliable sources, home energy monitor market is expected to witness a high CAGR through 2026. Burgeoning number of consumer electronics has increased the consumption of electricity. Moreover, appliances like space heating and water-cooling systems consume immense power, which is favoring the adoption of home energy monitor in major economies. The demand for effective power usage and monitoring energy consumption has amplified the sales numbers for this market.

Innovations and product differentiation will play a key role in driving the growth of home energy monitor market. Integration of automation features to control lighting will provide new growth opportunities to industry partakers during the study period. On the reverse, risks associated with the installation of home energy monitors will hamper the market growth to some extent.

Elaborating on the product spectrum, home energy monitor market is classified into non-solar ready and solar ready. Non-solar ready home energy monitor market is presumed to grow considerably during the estimated timeframe, due to high dependency on power grids for electricity supply. Solar energy is still in embryonic stage, and the high installation cost of solar panels has acted as a positive sign for non-solar ready home energy monitor market.

Based on the application terrain, home energy monitor market is categorized into Android system, iOS system, and others. iOS system segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the study period, owing to the growing affordability of iOS devices. Furthermore, a loyal customer base along with a seamless user experience across iOS devices and MacOSX will positively impact the business landscape.

As per the regional analysis, the home energy monitor market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and is inclusive of countries such as U.S., Canada, Russia, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia.

North America home energy monitor market is projected to grow considerably over the predicted timeframe. Key factors such as stringent government policies to promote energy efficiency, robust power supply network, and encouraging incentive programs are fostering the growth of North America market. Moreover, the rising adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar panels will stimulate the demand for solar ready home energy monitors across the region.

Major players of home energy monitor market include Rainforest Automation, Smappee, Efergy, Emporia Energy, Eyedro, Curb, Neurio, and Sense.

