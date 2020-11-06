Global Hospital Outsourcing Market 2020 Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The research report on the Hospital Outsourcing Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

Global Hospital Outsourcing Market is valued approximately at USD 271 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hospitals are gradually outsourcing core activities to third-party service providers, like IT services and medical billing. The hospitals primarily outsource medical billing and IT services to third-party service providers because of the dearth of expertise and unavailability of trained professionals in the industry.

Furthermore, the hospital outsourcing industry has further transformed outsourcing processes owing to the developments of global delivery models, reduction in costs, and facility of secured data access. Consequently, the adoption of hospital outsourcing techniques has been increasing since the last few years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Cerner Corporation The Allure Group Inc. Integrated Medical Transport Sodexo Group Aramark Corporation LogistiCare Solutions LLC Flatworld Solutions Alere Inc. ABM Industries Inc.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public Private

By Service:

Healthcare IT Clinical services Business Services Transportation Services Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Moreover, the rise in number of patient visits in hospitals and other healthcare organizations, along with surging healthcare costs are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2018, there were almost 116 million patients visited in health care center, representing an increase from 74 million patients visit in the year 2009. Similarly, as per the source, in 2018, there were nearly 8.3 billion persons were visited in hospitals in China, up from 5.5 billion person-times since 2009. Moreover, the rising federal mandate to implement electronic health record (EHR) is further amplifying the market growth all over the world.

For instance: The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act established in 2009, to motivate the execution of EHR. This act was intended at rising overall EHR utilization by providing government support to bridge the gap amongst the end-user and technology.

Therefore, this factor is accelerating the adoption of hospital outsourcing services since it provides more advanced offerings to the healthcare organizations for patient’s medication. However, the data security and privacy concern are one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Hospital Outsourcing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in outsourcing activities of the local hospitals, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region.

Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising consolidation in healthcare industry along with surging healthcare costs across developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the hospital outsourcing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hospital Outsourcing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

