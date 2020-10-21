Global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market size, share valuation to surpass USD 28 billion by 2026 – New Report

According to the research report titled ‘Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell); By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’ available with Market Study Report LLC, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) market share is anticipated to account for USD 28.82 billion by the year 2026.

Industry experts claim that technological advancements in the automotive sector, increasing preference towards hydrogen fuel cell vehicles over domestic electric cars, and beneficial attributes of the product such as longer range and enhanced cargo capacity are bolstering the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market size.

For the uninitiated, hydrogen fuel cells are electrochemical cells that incorporate hydrogen and oxygen to produce energy for a vehicle, unlike conventional cars that utilize fuel sources such as diesel, petrol, and gasoline.

Growing environmental concerns, favorable initiatives by governments as well as industry players towards infrastructural development and increasing investments towards the establishment of hydrogen fueling stations are stimulating the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market outlook. Flourishing automotive sector coupled with escalating sales of light-duty and light commercial fuel cell vehicles are further boosting the industry expansion.

Based on technology, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry is split into solid oxide fuel cell, alkaline fuel cell, and proton exchange membrane fuel cell. With regards to vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

From a regional frame of reference, the industry is fragmented into Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The country-level bifurcation of the market comprises of China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, and the U.S.

Leading companies that define the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry trends are Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), Kia Motors Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company.

Question and Answers: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV) Market

Q1) What are the primary growth catalysts of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market?

Answer: Factors such as technological advancements in the automotive sector, growing environmental concerns, favorable governments initiatives towards infrastructural development, and increasing investments towards the establishment of hydrogen fueling stations are bolstering the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market.

Q2) How will hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market grow through 2026?

Answer: Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market share is anticipated to account for USD 28.82 billion by the year 2026.

Q3) Which companies define the competitive landscape of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market?

Answer: Key participants of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market are General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company among others.

