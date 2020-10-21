Global injection molded plastic market size, share valuation to reach USD 425.7 billion by 2027 – New Report

According to the recent research report titled ‘Injection Molded Plastic Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis By Raw Material (Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), High density polyethylene (HDPE), Others); By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others); By Regions – Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global injection molded plastic market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 425.7 billion by 2027.

Rapid expansion of consumer goods, construction, automotive, packaging, and healthcare verticals is a key factor driving the growth of global injection molded plastic market. In addition, low labor cost, material flexibility, and less wastage are contributing to the overall market outlook.

Injection molded plastic is widely used in a variety of applications in automotive sector, which in turn is augmenting the market share. It is utilized for manufacturing fueling framework, under hood applications, exteriors, interior, etc. Such plastics are cost effective and are therefore extensively used in manufacturing almost all automotive components. It acts as a substitute for metal, offering rust resistance as well as decreasing wear and tear in the automotive parts, along with being light in weight, thereby favoring global injection molded plastic industry trends.

However, rising concerns pertaining to environment pollution and surging demand for bio-based polymers are likely to hamper global injection molded plastic industry expansion over the estimated timeframe. Regardless, escalating demand from developing economies and technological advancement are anticipated to support the market growth in the forthcoming years..

From regional perspective, Asia Pacific presently accounts for significant share of global injection molded plastic industry and is projected to expand continuously over the forecast timespan. The region is home to emerging industries for packaging, construction, healthcare, etc. In addition, increasing research & development activities along with favorable government policies are contributing to the overall regional industry outlook. Moreover, rapid industrialization and growing manufacturing sector are also fueling the market expansion in Asia-Pacific.

Major contenders in global injection molded plastic market are INEOS Group, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Magna International Inc., Berry Plastics Group, LyondellBasell Industries, Eastman Chemicals Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp., The Dow Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and DuPont De Nemours and Company.

