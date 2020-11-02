Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Determined to Grow at 3.31% CAGR by 2026

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market is valued approximately USD 1242.94 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period.

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Overview:

The global burden of COVID-19 will impact adversely towards the manufacturing units of various countries that will slow down the market growth over the upcoming period. Whereas, due to inherent offering and continuous advancement in IOT devices used in manufacturing process is driving the growth of market over the upcoming period. In a manufacturing sector, IoT based industrial products offers real time data with the help of installed sensors to the user authority. It tracks current machine operation status and enables alerts of any possible failure or unplanned downtime.

For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. Also, according to the General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Thus, the global adoption of IoT in various manufacturing industries is driving the growth of market over the forecast years.

Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market segmentation:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Tracking & Inventory Management

Remote Monitoring & Control

Process Optimization

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

By Technologies:

Wi-fi

3G

4G

Bluetooth and BLE

Ethernet

Major players examined in this study:

PTC Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Key questions answered in this report:

Which trends are causing the developments?

Who are the global key players in this Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market?

What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market?

Market competition by country Wise?

Market analysis of Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market taking Applications and Types?

What Is Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What Is economic impact on Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market?

What Are market dynamics of Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What should be entry strategies for Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market?

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Marketed Products and Recent Development also studied in this report.

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. IOT in Process Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. IOT in Process Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. IOT in Process Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. IOT in Process Manufacturing Market, by Technologies, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global IOT in Process Manufacturing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global IOT in Process Manufacturing Market Dynamics

3.1. IOT in Process Manufacturing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global IOT in Process Manufacturing Market Industry Analysis

