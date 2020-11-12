Global IP Camera Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2025

Internet of things has brought a revolution of sorts in the security & surveillance landscape globally. IP camera market, in this context, stands as a major beneficiary of this change. As per reliable estimates, in the year 2016, the global shipments for IP cameras surpassed 15 million units. Add to it, reliable sources affirm that in the year 2014, IP camera shipments in smart home exceeded 1.3 million units – data strongly attesting the role of IOT and connected infrastructure in the lucrative growth chart of IP camera industry.

Reportedly, the smart home segment is anticipated to depict synonymous demand for networked cameras in the ensuing years with an estimated shipment of more than 20 million units by the end of 2019. Having said this, the growth prospects of IP camera market from residential applications is quite vividly huge.

In fact, as per a report compiled IP camera market from residential applications is estimated to register an appreciable CAGR over 2019-2025, driven by applications including the likes of home surveillance systems, access control, remote monitoring, intelligent building control, and HVAC management.

Rampant surge in home burglaries & thefts could fuel the demand for security cameras in the residential sector. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Israel are witnessing a heavy rise in home burglary cases. As a result, government bodies from respective countries are taking numerous progressive steps to enhance their local security and reduce the cases of thefts in the area.

Rapid expansion of smart cities, especially across countries like India, China, the U.S. and Brazil could expand market presence for IP camera manufacturers. These smart cities are actively adopting intelligent security solutions to enhance their safety and security features.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the IP Camera Market. They are as follows:

Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, Avigilon Corporation, Canon Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., D-Link Corporation, GeoVision, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Guangzhou Jiu’an Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., March Networks Corporation, MOBOTIX AG, Netgear, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Wanscam Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tyco International Management Company, LLC, Vivotek, Inc.

Rising spending on infrastructural development by regional governments could accelerate the Asia Pacific IP camera market growth. Significant rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across the construction sector has propelled infrastructure development across India.

As per the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), FDI accounted for almost USD 25 billion during the 2000-2019 period in the Construction Development sector. This proliferating growth in infrastructure development will open several growth avenues for intelligent technology and modern security providers.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 IP Camera Market, By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 Fixed

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

4.3 PTZ

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

4.4 Infrared

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5 IP Camera Market, By Connection

5.1 Key trends by connection

5.2 Centralized

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3 Decentralized

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6 IP Camera Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends by application

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.2 Home security

6.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.3 Smart home

6.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.2 Retail

6.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.3 Industrial

6.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.5 Real estate

6.3.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.6 Others

6.3.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4 Public/government

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.2 Transportation

6.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.3 Banking & finance

6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.4 Education

6.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.5 Government facilities

6.4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.6 Others

6.4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

