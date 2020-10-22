Global Magnetic Sensor Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Magnetic sensor market trends are likely to depict substantial expansion over the forecast period, owing to increasing emphasis on automobile safety. Stringent laws necessitating the integration of magnetic sensors in automobiles, as well as implementation of navigation systems in numerous applications including transportation & delivery services, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, etc., will also augment the industry outlook.

Magnetic sensing devices provide an effective way to measure multiple mechanical quantities including angle of rotation, position sensing and speed sensing. Magnetic sensors are highly durable, as they do not require physical contact for measurements. Likewise, there are various other advantages including sustainability at different environmental conditions, low power consumption and compact size, which have helped to augment magnetic sensor industry growth.

With global shipments anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% over 2019-2025, magnetic sensor market is projected to witness a rapid momentum in the ensuing years. Proliferating technological advancements in semiconductor industry led by the increasing demand for highly accurate and durable sensors is providing a substantial impetus to magnetic sensor market outlook. Furthermore, rising deployment of these sensors in virtual reality headsets, gaming consoles, gesture control, and other electronic devices is further boosting the product penetration. In terms of revenue, global magnetic sensor market share is forecast to exceed USD 3.5 billion by the end of 2025.

With magnetic sensors being applied across a multitude of automotive components, the sector has emerged as a major application ground for magnetic sensor market. Against the backdrop of mounting vehicle safety concerns, GMR and TMR technology-based sensors have gained noteworthy penetration in the automotive sector as they aid in significantly improving vehicle monitoring and performance. Moreover, intensifying demand for autonomous and electric vehicles are slated to intensify the product landscape of magnetic sensor market

The emergence of Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) technology has opened up a plethora of growth avenues for the magnetic sensor market. GMR technology-based sensors provide better feasibility of fabrication and are highly desirable in biosensors, hard disk drives, CMOS standard microelectronics, current strips, coils and microelectromechanical systems. The technology is massively deployed in electric and autonomous vehicles. These magnetic sensors feature superior capabilities which allow precise angular measurements and larger working distances. Moreover, the product on account of increasingly being paired with several other contemporary technologies is further witnessing a massive popularity across a slew of verticals.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Magnetic Sensor Market. They are as follows:

Allegro Microsystems, Amphenol, ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Melexis Corporation, Memsic Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, NVE Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Corporation, Texas Instruments

Europe magnetic sensor market growth is favored by the presence of an established automotive industry in the region. Estimates of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association suggest that almost 20% of the global automotive production took place in Europe in 2017, which was equal to 19.6 million. The region being economically sound experiences a considerably high sale of premium cars, which are invariably equipped with robust components.

Moreover, the continent houses some of the major premium automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and others, who have the propensity to manufacture high-end vehicles with premium features. Such factors along with the growing popularity of connected vehicles, autonomous driving, and IoT are likely to bolster Europe magnetic sensor market through 2025.

