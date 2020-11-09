Global marine biomedicine market to amass significant gains by 2026

Global marine biomedicine market is set to amass substantial proceeds over 2026, primarily driven by advancements in marine biotechnology.

As per credible estimates, the global marine biomedicine market is expected to grow substantially by the year 2026. The market is primarily driven by technological advancements pertaining to marine biotechnology and growing occurrences of chronic conditions such as cancer, kidney disorders, infections, wounds, heart diseases, cystic fibrosis, and leukemia. Marine biomedicine products are used to produce adhesives, anti-virals, anesthetics, MGPs (marine genetic products), chemotherapy agents, and antibiotics, which is stimulating the industry outlook.

Marine biomedicine products offer better efficiency and specificity while treating a broad spectrum of diseases. Emergence of new diseases, growing population, and rising concerns regarding the use of synthetic compounds in drugs and healthcare products have compelled key industry players to develop innovative marine biomedicine products. This factor along with favorable reimbursement policies and escalating disposable income are further aiding the market expansion.

Strict regulations pertaining to drug approval and high costs associated with marine biomedical products may hinder the market growth in the coming years. Adding to this, lack of medical expertise and consumer awareness may further inhibit the growth of the marine biomedicine market. However, increasing efforts by public and private entities to create awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of the product may positively influence the demand for marine biomedicine products over the future.

Speaking of the product landscape, the marine biomedicine market is categorized into marine plant technology and marine animal technology. The marine animal technology segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Biomedicines based on marine animals offer better antibacterial effects. Moreover, they help in reducing inflammation, enhances wound healing, improves metabolism, skin, nails, and hair as well as builds bone strength. Thus, aforementioned factors are contributing towards the popularity of marine animal biomedicine products across the globe.

Based on the application spectrum, the marine biomedicine market is classified into healthcare products and drugs, in which the former application segment is presumed to expand significantly during the estimated timeframe. Aquatic organisms are a major source of vitamin D and B2 and other nutrients. For instance, fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which boosts immunity against cardiovascular diseases. Rising adoption of healthy lifestyle and increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of marine biomedicine products are thus fueling the segmental growth.

Elaborating on the geographical landscape, global marine biomedicine market is divided into Europe, North America, Japan, China, India, South East Asia, and Central & South America. China marine biomedicine industry will witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing consumption rates of seaweed owing to its health benefits along with rising per capita income are favoring the market outlook.

The prominent companies operating in the marine biomedicine market are Aquapharm, Sams, Nofima, Marine biotechn, GylcoMar, BiotechMarine, NEB, and Marinova.

