Global Media will advance the collective layoff of 81 employees – Executive Digest

Global Media, which owns DN, JN and TSF among others, will “initiate a collective layoff procedure involving 81 employees, 17 of whom are journalists in various fields,” the company announced today.

In April, Global Media announced that it would enter into a layoff process involving 538 workers to defend its sustainability and “its nearly 700 direct jobs”.

In an internal statement to which Lusa had access, Global Media’s management begins today by saying that “The markedly negative development of the media market, which is now becoming more evident with the current pandemic, has brought the media into an unprecedented crisis. respond with strong containment measures. “

Given the “sharp decline in sales in the sector, particularly in the press sector, this means a difficult but urgent option for Global Notícias, Media Group, SA: to initiate a collective dismissal procedure involving 81 employees, 17 of whom are journalists from different areas of the company “, It says in the declaration.

“It is a decision that is made taking into account the respect and dignity of all involved, fully aware of the social costs involved, but also in the knowledge that the measures we have taken will enable the Global Media Group to return to them A healthy economic and financial level that guarantees the protection of several hundred jobs and the continuity of the invaluable services that our media, some of which are centuries old, offer the community with quality and independence, ”explains Global Media.

Sustainability “is an essential prerequisite for ensuring balance and pluralism in the economic sector, which embodies the constitutional principle that shapes freedom of information and expression,” but today it is “impossible to ignore the deep retreat of media markets in the context of global crisis, whose direct and indirect effects are already affecting all sectors of the economy, ”he continues.

“Against this background, we have developed a number of containment measures at all levels, but these have proven to be insufficient to redress the existing imbalances,” said the administration’s statement sent to workers.

“It is therefore the responsibility of management to take on the urgency of appropriate responses, which makes it imperative to pursue restructuring goals in order to overcome market and economic barriers,” he adds, acknowledging that in addition to collective dismissal, ” Other [medidas] were and will be taken ”.

“Aware of the increasing social responsibility that arises from the fact that you lead a media group whose goal is a service concept for the community, and which the weighting of values, principles and the most demanding ethical criteria, the management and the shareholders, The Global Media Group guarantees its employees, customers, partners and the Portuguese in general that they will do everything possible to ensure the sustainability of their companies and the continuity of their major titles, ”he concludes.