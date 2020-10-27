Global Micro LED Display Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

Predominantly driven by the surging demand for fine pitch panels, micro LED display market has witnessed a massive growth over the recent years. Renowned technology heavyweights have been increasingly deploying micro LED display panels in smartphones, smart watches, tablets and laptops to ensure a high wavelength uniformity suitable for fine pixel pitch LED displays. For instance, South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics, has recently announced its plan of introducing a new line of micro LED displays in the industry. Christened as XLµLED, XµLED, and SµLED, LG is finalizing the paperwork to trademark these displays in the EU.

In recent times, micro LED display market has received quite a slew of investments from consumer industry giants. Apple is reported to have developed an advanced micro LED display technology for its next generation of smartwatches. Samsung too made its way to the headlines recently with its introduction of a micro LED TV at the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show. These aforementioned instances aptly underline the appreciable expansion of micro LED display industry over the recent years. Indeed, micro LED display industry is forecast to garner astounding proceeds from the sales of smartwatches, with a projected CAGR of 100% over 2018-2024, powered by their rising popularity.

The rise in the small panel size micro LED display market can be aptly credited to the advantages it offers on a larger scale viz-a-viz higher degree of luminance, powerful contrast, and others as compared to the conventionally used OLED technologies.

Additionally, the devices provide low power consumption operation for a greater timespan and enhanced product life thereby augmenting the commercialization potential of small micro LED display dynamics.

Alongside, with the proliferating acceptance of near-to-eye devices such as the smartphones and smartwatches, the global small micro LED display industry is estimated to register a considerable CAGR of approximately 30 per cent over 2018-2024.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Micro LED Display industry. They are as follows:

Apple, Inc., Cooledge, Epistar, Glo AB, Lumens, Mikro Mesa Technology, Oculus VR, Ostendo Technologies, Plassey Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Uiqarta, VueReal Technologies, X-Celeprint

The Asia Pacific micro LED display market is projected to witness a significant market growth because of the expanding interest for cost effective and high-quality smartphones. The region is described by the expanding interest for smartphones due to the robust network infrastructure.

Besides, the region supports the presence of various display and LED developers on the account of the accessibility of resources. This permits the conventional makers in the region to change to the new innovation and build up the devices effortlessly, thereby fostering the market dynamics over the projected timeframe.

As per reports, the region in 2018 was expected to deliver over 250 thousand units of the micro LED display systems owing to the device manufacturers’ rapid transformation from the conventional components.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Micro LED Display Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends in micro LED display market by application

4.2. AR headsets

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.3. VR headsets

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.4. HUD

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.5. Smartwatch

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.6. Smartphone

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.7. TV

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.8. Digital signage

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.9. Tablet

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.10. Laptops & desktops

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

Chapter 5. Micro LED Display Market, By Panel Size (Revenue, Shipment)

5.1. Key trends in micro LED display market display by panel size

5.2. Small (less than 10.5”)

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

5.3. Medium (between 10.5” and 65”)

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

5.4. Large (more than 65”)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

