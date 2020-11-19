Global Microcatheters Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Global Microcatheters Market By Type (Delivery; Diagnosis; Aspiration; Steerable); Design (Single-Lumen; Dual-Lumen); Application (Cardiovascular; Neurovascular; Peripheral Vascular; Oncology; Urology; Otolaryngological; Others); End-User (Hospitals Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics; Ambulatory Care Centers); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Microcatheters Market

Global microcatheters market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1039.54 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising patient population and a rise in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Key Market Competitors: Global Microcatheters Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the microcatheters market are Cardinal Health., Medtronic, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Biomerics, Merit Medical Systems, DePuy Synthes, AngioDynamics, Cook, BTG International Ltd., Penumbra, Inc., Tokai Medical Products Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Baylis Medical Company, Inc., amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. announced that their subsidiary Asahi Intecc USA signed an affirmative agreement with Medtronic, to exclusively distribute Asahi Intecc’s neurovascular guidewire and microcatheter. With this agreement, Asahi would be able to take the advantage of Medtronic’s distribution channel, and expand its present client base.

In January, 2018, Guerbet announced that they had acquired Accurate Medical. Accurate medical has developed microcatheters for tumors and vascular aneurysms. With this acquisition, Guerbet would enhance its market position in interventional radiology and expand its current product portfolio. With the technology and expertise of Accurate Medical, innovations and developments would be made in microcatheters.

Competitive Analysis: Global Microcatheters Market

Global microcatheters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microcatheters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Microcatheters Market

Microcatheters are thin-walled, small-diameter delivery/access devices which are used in minimally invasive surgical procedures. Microcatheters are useful for the navigation, access of veins and delivery of therapeutics inside the body to its target location. They are extensively used in the neurovascular and cardiovascular fields for diagnostic and interventional surgical procedures.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases, which in turn increases the target patient population henceforth boosting the growth of this market

Rise in the number of studies and researches based on micro-catheter applications

Improvements in the reimbursement policies in hospitals would also boost the growth of this market

Technological progression in catheter technology

Promotion of the various initiatives taken by the governments to provide better healthcare facilities is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of micro-catheter products will hinder the growth of the market

Unfavorable taxation policies and increasing presence of strict regulations would hinder the growth of this market

Increased levels of recalls associated with the product category is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Microcatheters Market

By Type

Delivery

Diagnosis

Aspiration

Steerable

By Design

Single-Lumen

Dual-Lumen

By Application

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Oncology

Urology

Otolaryngological

Others

By End-User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

