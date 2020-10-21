Global Molded Interconnect Devices Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Molded Interconnect Devices market is poised to witness an accelerated growth over the ensuing years, amidst the backdrop of the frequent technological advancements in telecommunication sector. The ability of the device to facilitate miniaturization has largely added to the expansion of its application portfolio in a range of consumer products.

MIDs have gradually become the prime circuitry solution choice in the automotive and electronics industry, owing to its easy assembling, smaller circuitry. and light weight when compared to conventional PCB circuits. It is prudent to mention that the eco-friendly tag that these devices carry is one of the major factors fueling the Molded Interconnect Devices Market growth worldwide. These devices reportedly incorporate thermoplastic materials that are recyclable and do not involve hazardous manufacturing processes.

According to a report, the global molded interconnect devices market is expected to surpass a valuation of $1 billion by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/424

The Laser Direct Structuring segment is likely to observe a growth rate of over 15% CAGR between 2020 to 2026 since it is being majorly adopted by OEMs owing to the eradication of hazardous chemical pretreatment during the metallization process. Numerous new vendors have further extended their capabilities of molding in order to include LDS process through the patented machinery offered by LPKF.

Furthermore, prototyping becomes faster and repeatable by just reprogramming the laser unit, thereby the low tooling costs and high degree of design freedom linked with LDS is expected to drive the segmental growth. LDS also offers various features like heat management for high-power LED, reliable contacting, precise positioning, and module which is thin & double-sided.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Molded Interconnect Devices Market. They are as follows:

Amphenol T&M Antennas, Galtronics, Harting Mitronics AG, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, MacDermid Enthone, Molex, Multiple Dimensions AG, RTP Company, S2P smart plastic product, SelectConnect Technologies, Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd, TE Connectivity, Teprosa GmbH, Tongda Group, Yomura, Material Suppliers: BASF, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Ensinger GmbH, Division Ensinger Compounds, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, PTS Group, RTP, Sinoplast New Material Ltd., Zeon Corporation

The industrial application segment is likely to register a CAGR of over 11% during the estimated time period owing to the rise of automation across factories. The molded interconnect devices deliver reliability as well as high flexibility in order to function in taxing conditions, thereby increasing their adoption in industrial and manufacturing process. The demand for MID is pegged to further increase in industrial robots due to miniaturization of electronics & semiconductors and decreasing size of sensors.

Moreover, the use of MID in medical equipment is broadly seen in complex dental tools since they reduce the weight and diameter of the handpiece. The LDS process is also gaining prominence in automotive engineering due to rise in the demand for comfort and safety in passenger vehicles.

There will also be increase in adoption of MID devices in automotive manufacturing since companies are expected to reduce the number of components in a vehicle to reduce the manufacturing cost.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/424

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Molded Interconnect Devices Market , By Process

4.1 Key trends by process

4.2 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS)

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.3 Two-shot molding

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5 Molded Interconnect Devices Market , By Application

5.1 Key trends by application

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.3 Consumer products

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.4 Healthcare

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.5 Industrial

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.6 Military & aerospace

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.7 Telecommunication & computing

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/molded-interconnect-devices-MID-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com